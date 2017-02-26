Art briefs for Sunday, Feb. 26

Each year, the Northern Clay Center develops an exhibit of fellowship and residency recipients which tours Minnesota to share the work with people outside of the Twin Cities metro area.

The exhibit will feature new works by:

• 2015 McKnight Artist Fellowship for Ceramic Artists recipient Ursula Hargens of Minneapolis.

• 2015 McKnight Artist Fellowship for Ceramic Artists recipient Mika Negishi Laidlaw from Mankato, Minn.

• 2013 McKnight Artist Residency for Ceramic Artists recipient Tom Bartel from Athens, Ohio.

• 2014 McKnight Artist Residency for Ceramic Artists recipient Jessica Brandl from Cedar Falls, Iowa.

• 2014 McKnight Artist Residency for Ceramic Artists recipient Amy Santoferraro from Manhattan, Kan.

• 2014 McKnight Artist Residency for Ceramic Artists recipient Andy Shaw from Baton Rouge, La.

The McKnight Artist Fellowships and Residencies for Ceramic Artists programs are designed to strengthen and enhance Minnesota's artistic community. The fellowship awards are used to defray studio and living expenses, allow artists to experiment with new materials and techniques and to build upon ideas within their work.

The Talley Gallery is located in Bridgeman Hall room 140 on the campus of BSU. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Open house featuring Boyd Sharp

BEMIDJI—Gallery North will welcome Boyd Sharp as their showcase artist for the month of March. An open house featuring Sharp will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Gallery North, 502 Third St. NW.

Attendees will be able to visit with Sharp and view his contemporary paintings, especially "Don't Tread on Me," his memorial painting of the 9/11 tragedy at Ground Zero, New York City. Sharp's work is in many private collections and featured at the Gate City Bank of Fargo. Attendees will be able to register to win a work of art presented by a member of Gallery North. The drawing takes place each First Friday of the month.

Neilson Place presents 'Color Me Spring'

BEMIDJI—Neilson Place presents an art display entitled "Color Me Spring" by Diane Crawford beginning Wednesday, March 1, and continuing through June 2017.

A meet and talk with Crawford will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the Neilson Place lobby, located on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne St. NW. Refreshments will be served.

Crawford is a self-taught artist who has attended many watercolor workshops over the years by nationally and internationally renowned artists. A move to Honolulu in 2005 and subsequent moves to Las Vegas and Colorado Springs gave her the opportunity and inspiration to further pursue her career in art. Recently returning to Bemidji, Crawford is a member of Northern Artists and Gallery North. She teaches classes in alcohol inks through the Old Schoolhouse.

Open house features Houseman, Honstead and Gustafson

BEMIDJI—Three artists have come together to present "3 Point Perspective" at the Wild Hare Bistro in Bemidji.

Don Houseman, Terry Honstead and Kathy Gustafson will share recent works that highlight their individual styles and point of view in the world of art. An open house will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Wild Hare, 523 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Annual Midwinter Interlude open house

BEMIDJI—BSUy will present the 8th annual Midwinter Interlude open house from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Ramsey Gallery Lobby in Bangsberg Hall. The open house will feature arts and crafts of BSU faculty and staff, as well as musical selections and refreshments.

KBXE hosts artist reception

BEMIDJI—KBXE Northern Community Radio will host an artist reception celebrating Paula Swenson and her mural on the KBXE Building "Landscape of Sound" from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the KBXE building, 305 America Ave.

Swenson's "Landscape of Sound" was made possible by a Region 2 Arts Council Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant. The mural depicts the four seasons using Swenson's signature bold, bright and whimsical style, a release said. Visitors are encouraged to take a "selfie" with the mural and post it to Paula's "River of Time Studio" Facebook page. Light refreshments will be provided.

Photography exhibit at Cabin Coffeehouse

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center will present an off-site photography exhibit at the Cabin Coffeehouse, 214 Third St. NW. The exhibit, titled "Waabanjigaade," will feature natural and cultural profiles by Manidoikwe Devlin and David Manuel.

Attendees can meet the photographers and learn more about Watermark's new Miikanan Gallery at the reception, from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 3, at the Cabin Coffeehouse.

Master storyteller Dunn to perform

BAGLEY—The Master Storyteller series will continue at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Farm By The Lake in Bagley. Master storyteller Anne Dunn will present. Dunn is a Anishinaaeg-Ojibwe grandmother storyteller.

She was born on the Red Lake Reservation, was enrolled at the White Earth Reservation and grew up on the Leech Lake Reservation.

Dunn has worked for several newspapers, as well as a freelancer. Her short stories have been published in three collections including "When Beaver Was Very Great," "Grandmother's Gift" and "Winter Thunder."

Her electronic books include three collections of poetry including "Uncombed Hair," "Dragonfly Dreams" and "Bone of Yesterday."

A new collection of short stories, "Fire in the Village," was published in October by Holy Cow! Press in Duluth.

Workshops at Treasures on the Mississippi

BEMIDJI—Several stenciling workshop will be held during the month of March at Treasures on the Mississippi, 1511 Jefferson Ave. NW. The workshops will be making stenciled signs on wood with acrylic paints. Classes will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9; 6 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

No experience is needed as step-by-step instruction is provided. Cost is $25.

Monroe Crossing concert March 11

BEMIDJI—World-class bluegrass entertainers Monroe Crossing will appear in concert at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Historic Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave., in downtown Bemidji.

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the group Monroe Crossing is a favorite of audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and their renditions of classic country, a release said.

Monroe Crossing has released 15 CDs and a live concert DVD and has made more than 2,000 concert appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. The band begins 2017 with a new album: "Monroe Crossing Plays Classic Country," a collection of bluegrass treatments of songs from the golden era of country music. Included on the new album are renditions of songs from such artists as George Jones, Hank Williams, Ray Price, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash, the release said.

Appearing annually in Bemidji, "their airtight harmonies, razor sharp arrangements, and on-stage rapport have made them an audience favorite." Tickets are $20 and are available at Overbeek Electronics and Brigid's Pub, or by calling eMTee Productions at (218) 209- 7884. Tutto Bene Restaurant is sponsoring the concert.

Annual Oxcars celebration set for March 12

WALKER—The Fourth annual Oxcars celebration for theater excellence will be held Sunday, March 12, at the American Legion in Walker. A social hour will be held from 3 to 4 p.m., with the awards presentation at 4 p.m. The gala event will feature music, comedy and a celebration of Fred Rogers, the artistic director of the Minnesota Folklore Theater, a release said. Rogers will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his lifetime of theatrical creativity and vision .

Participating northern Minnesota theaters include Northern Light Opera of Park Rapids, Minnesota Folklore Theater, of Walker, Exciting Play Society of Bemidji, Mask and Rose Women's Theater Collective of Puposky and Bemidji Community Theater of Bemidji . Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. For more information, contact Cate Belleveau at (218) 760-2211 or kayakc2@me.com.