This year, some of the tightest races are in the acting categories and there could certainly be some major upsets.

With that said, I'll still make an attempt on predictions for the four acting categories.

Best Actor

• Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea."

• Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge."

• Ryan Gosling, "La La Land."

• Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic."

• Denzel Washington, "Fences."

Who will win:

Affleck has already earned himself plenty of awards for his role in "Manchester by the Sea," but the race for the Oscar was tightened recently when Washington won the Screen Actors Guild trophy. Still, Affleck should be a favorite here for his powerful, emotional performance.

Who could win:

If it's not Affleck, the chances are overwhelmingly good for Washington to win his third Academy Award.

Who should win:

While the performers featured in this category all did phenomenal work, Affleck tops them in my view. His performance was filled with subtleties, having to display great tragedy, grief and depression without ever being overdramatic.

Best Actress

• Isabelle Huppert, "Elle."

• Ruth Negga, "Loving."

• Natalie Portman, "Jackie."

• Emma Stone, "La La Land."

• Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Who will win:

This category is really a race of three. Most recently, Stone won the SAG Award for Best Actress, Huppert won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a drama and Portman took the Best Actress Award from the Critics' Choice. For the Academy, though, chances are good that Portman will win, mainly for its love of historical performances.

Colin Firth won for "The King's Speech," Streep won for "The Iron Lady" and Daniel Day-Lewis won for "Lincoln." With that in mind, Portman has a good opportunity here for her haunting portrayal of the famous first lady.

Who could win:

If not Portman, my guess is Huppert, who has earned universal acclaim for her stunning performance in the dark film "Elle." This race is one of the closest of the year and Huppert has a real good chance.

Who should win:

In my view, it's a dead heat between Portman and Huppert. Negga, Streep and Stone all gave good performances in their respective films, but the portrayals from Portman and Huppert were much more intense and demanding. Either of them winning would be deserved.

Best Supporting Actor

• Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight."

• Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water."

• Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea."

• Dev Patel, "Lion."

• Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals."

Who will win:

Ali has a great chance to earn an Oscar for his moving performance in "Moonlight." Having already snagged the Screen Actors Guild award and having mountains of acclaim on his side, Ali remains the clear front runner and is my pick to win the trophy.

Who could win:

While the film has flown under the radar, Michael Shannon's performance in "Nocturnal Animals," still gives him a good chance to pull an upset. If not Shannon, the other actor who has an outside chance is Bridges.

Who should win:

This category is certainly full of solid acting, but my pick would be Ali. His work was moving and absolutely integral in making the entirety of "Moonlight" work.

Best Supporting Actress

• Viola Davis, "Fences."

• Naomie Harris, "Moonlight."

• Nicole Kidman, "Lion."

• Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures."

• Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea."

Who will win:

Davis. Of all the categories, there might not be a category that's more of a lock than this one. Davis, who gave a passionate performance in "Fences" has been the frontrunner for all of awards season and she will keep that status all the way until she wins her first Oscar.

Who could win:

Out of the four other nominees, the only actress who could likely challenge Davis is Harris, who gave a tragic, harrowing performance in "Moonlight."

Who should win:

This is another category where two performers are deserving of the Oscar. Both Davis and Harris did superb work in their respective pictures and are worthy of taking home the award.