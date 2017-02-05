Arts briefs, Sunday, Feb. 5

The mural depicts the four seasons with spring in the foreground, summer in the middle ground, fall in the background and winter in the sky. The mural was made possible through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council through the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Additional funding was provided by Ace Hardware Valspar Paint and Pro Build of Bemidji. Visitors are encouraged to take "selfies" with the mural and post them on River of Time Studio Paula Swenson Facebook page.

Storytelling Series continues today

BAGLEY—Farm By The Lake, located at 17797 366th St. in Bagley, will continue its Master Storyteller Series today.

Sonja Kosler will perform at 4 p.m. Kosler wears several artistic hats. She is an award-winning photographer, published poet, storyteller, and paper maker. She has retired from print and broadcast journalism fields.

She currently serves as the Outreach Committee Chair for the Lake Region Writers Group and facilitates the Thousand Lakes Writers Group in Perham. The storytelling theme for the evening will be War and Peace stories. The activity is made possible, in part, by a grant provided by the Region 2 Arts Council through the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Porcupine Creek Band concert set

BAGLEY—The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will host a concert featuring the Porcupine Creek Band, a young Bluegrass group, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Bagley High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door.

Porcupine Creek will give presentations to students at Bagley Elementary School during the afternoon, before the concert.

Porcupine Creek band consists of musicians all younger than 21 years of age. The band's music is inspired by the legends of bluegrass music, along with subtle influences from today's newgrass, plus classic country, cowboy, folk, gospel and rock tunes, according to a release.

Local students featured in Blue Ice Jazz Band

BEMIDJI—BSU's Blue Ice Jazz Band is an open-audition group allowing participating students to earn up to two credits per semester. This year's ensemble includes 19 students from 10 Minnesota communities and from Alaska, Michigan and Ohio.

Local students are listed by name, hometown, year in school and major: Shelby Andrist, Bemidji, senior, mathematics education and music; Taylor Barkdoll, Bemidji, sophomore, music education; Maxwell Duzan, Bemidji, senior, liberal education; Micheal Newton, Bemidji, junior, music education; Landon Reeve, Bemidji, freshman, music and Allison Conner, Cass Lake. senior, liberal studies.

Blue Ice is under the direction of Del Lyren, professor of music at Bemidji State. In addition to giving frequent public performances including community events, dances, parties, and weddings, Blue Ice tours regionally each year, and has even traveled to Mexico and Hawaii for performances. Blue Ice also performed at the JENerations Jazz Festival as part of the 2014 Jazz Education Network conference.

Theatre day camps scheduled

BEMIDJI—The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and the Bemidji Community Theater are teaming up to offer a variety of summer theatre day camp options. Camps will held held from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between Monday, June 5, and Friday, June 16, at Bangsberg Theater on the BSU campus. Cost is $75, with the option of adding on to make it a full day camp.

Options include level 1 skill building and performance, level 2 advanced performance, out-of-the-box script writing and performance and a tech option. Each theatre camp option will be putting on a performance at the end of camp. Registration fills up fast, so pre-registration is recommended. Registrations can be done online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or stop in to City Hall or the Public Works Facility. For questions, call (218) 333-1857.

BSO presents "Cinematic Legends"

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra (BSO) presents the "Cinematic Legends" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium. The concert will feature BSO musicians performing much-loved themes from movies such as "Frozen," James Bond movies, "The Mission" and the Harry Potter series. As well as scores from such films as "Star Wars," "Phantom of the Opera" and "The Sound of Music."

Beverly Everett conducts. The concert is being co-sponsored by Sanford Health of Bemidji and the BSO's "Cinema Stars."

During the concert, Everett will discuss key musical passages, drawing attention to specific sections of the orchestra and demonstrating how music is used to intensify emotions during particular scenes of a movie.

The concert is family friendly all ages are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite movie character. Everyone is invited to take a selfie with Everett in the lobby 30 minutes before or after the concert.

Tickets are available at the door, in advance at Lueken's Foods North and South or online at

brownpapertickets.com. Prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 college students with identification. Students grades kindergarten through 12th grade are admitted free. Doors open for seating at 2:30 p.m.