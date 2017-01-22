Earlier in his career, he said, his jokes tended to be about childhood—little league baseball and feeling stupid in school, for instance—because he had just left his own adolescence. Once he had kids, he started adding bits about having and raising children.

"Now my kids are getting a little older and now I'm talking about what it's like being a person at my age in this life with things that are happening in the world around me," Regan said.

Regan said he likes to joke about everyday things and experiences. His act can include well-polished bits about emergency room visits and eye appointments; shipping packages with UPS; or the struggle between the number of fig newtons in a recommended serving size and the number he actually eats.

His comedy is also generally apolitical and "clean," meaning he rarely, if ever, swears or tells off-color or sexual jokes. He said he's dipping his toe into the water of political comedy, and has newer material about gun control, Kim Jong Un, and senate confirmation hearings.

"I'll do that for a while, then the next thing I'm talking about board games that I like to play with my kids," Regan said. "I try to throw a wide net out there...I like to have stuff for everybody, but at the same time I'm very resistant to have anybody ever think it's like a kiddie show. I do like to talk about serious things as well."

He credited George Carlin, Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Maria Bamford as influences. Carlin for his comedy itself, but also the longevity and gradual evolution of his act; and Martin for the outright silliness.

"I love goofy silly, but I also like smart. I like when it's a hybrid of the two," Regan said. "The more unique somebody is, the more entertained I am by them."

Regan's interest in comedy was sparked in a college speech class, where he said he tried to make his speeches funny so he wouldn't bore himself. The speeches killed, he remembered.

His early act included some four-letter words and sexual references, Regan said.

"I chose to be 100 percent clean more because I'm anal than because I'm wholesome," Regan said with a chuckle. "I'm like, 'Why be 95 percent of something when you can be 100 percent of something?'"

Regan's most recent comedy special aired live on Comedy Central and was a first for the network. He said he tends to work toward one-hour specials, or a CD or DVD, and then gradually move away from that material once it's been recorded.

"I never do finish," Regan said. "I've been doing comedy for years and years and I've never stopped...There's never an end point. I love doing standup comedy and I'll probably be doing it for a long time."