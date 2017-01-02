We watched 50 movies and wrote 49 blogs and recorded one podcast for this. Because we are masochists, a lot of the films we watched were pretty (REDACTED) bad. But we did watch some legitimately good films as well, because nothing is beyond our snark, not even Prince.

We decided to do a year in review of the films we watched, categorized into segments ranging from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, along with a few others.

