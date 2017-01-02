The JOE-DOWN Presents: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of 2016
Fifty. Joe Brown and I watched 50 (REDACTED) movies this year for this blog, along with 26 episodes of “Fuller House,” which nearly drove both of us frothing-at-the-mouth insane. When we started this, we were not sure what this was going to really be, but I think both of us agree that we truly hit our stride with “Urban Cowboy,” a film about John Travolta’s love for a mechanic bull.
We watched 50 movies and wrote 49 blogs and recorded one podcast for this. Because we are masochists, a lot of the films we watched were pretty (REDACTED) bad. But we did watch some legitimately good films as well, because nothing is beyond our snark, not even Prince.
We decided to do a year in review of the films we watched, categorized into segments ranging from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, along with a few others.