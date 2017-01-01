PATT RALL COLUMN: May the New Year bring more sharing

Local author, Michael Meuers, recently completed his completed biography, memoir, and remembrances of his more than 20 years working in public relations for the Red Lake Reservation. "Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday" is an important book because of its explanations of the sacred gifts of the Great Spirit but it also documents comments by Tony Treuer, Larry Soukup and former Pioneer editor Molly Miron who felt a relationship to our native peoples.

Larry Stillday (Ojibwe name Gichi-Ma'iingan—Great or Big Wolf ) was a dedicated spiritual leader who took over from his uncle Tommy J. Stillday, ... "well known, colorful, and highly respected by many." It tells the story of many ceremonies, why they are held and whom did they serve. "Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday" is a treasure chest of love, spirituality deeply explored and explained. Meuer headed the movement of Ojibwe Language Project in Bemidji which is recognized by National Geographic Magazine "...for support in sustaining and enhancing the unique geographic location of the region..." A Stillday quote says it all: "It's not about Indians, it's about people. The overall philosophy is to reconnect all people to nature and inevitably to themselves." The book is published by Riverfeet Press, www.riverfeetpress.com.

A fond farewell to Daniel Karalus, executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society, is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sat., Jan. 7 at the center (130 Minnesota Ave.) and he will be celebrated by the board and the public. Karalus has been director for the past almost four years and his work and dedication to the center was exemplary and he is wished "the very best in his new position."

Eric Haugen, with accompanist Eric Gustafson, will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 7 at the Thompson Recital Hall at Bangsburg Fine Arts Complex on the campus of BSU. They will be playing Suite No. 4 by Bach, Concerto No. 2 by Haydn, and Hindemith's solo sonata.

Farm By The Lake is starting its Master Storytelling Series with Steve Maanum, talented teacher, wildlife photographer and storyteller. Magnum writes a monthly column, "My Endless Childhood" in Minnesota Bloomers. "I have chosen to combine three different artistic disciplines...into many of my presentations because they are all connected. I think it demonstrates that creativity, is not always limited to a single area and that disciplines can be blended together with positive results," as shared by him in grant request. The event will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan 8 at Farm By The Lake near Bagley. Call (218) 694-2084-for directions and more information. Open to the public and free of charge.

January First Friday begins at 2 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Gallery North, 502 Third St. in downtown Bemidji. The gallery will welcome its newest artist, Rachel Davey and her jewelry pieces. Attendees can look over the offering of the annual Warm Your Heart With a Little Art classes that are held at the gallery. Sign up and get information about registrations. All classes are free to the public but limited to space available.

Watermark Art Center is currently operating out of their temporary location at 516 Beltrami Ave. NW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Participating artists include John Lembi, Marlon Davidson, Don Knudson, Paula Swenson, Butch Holden and Duane Paulson.

Wild Hare and Bistro (523 Minnesota Ave.) continues its presentation of "New Works" by Marlon Davidson and Don Knudson, professionals and students must see the work of two of our area's most widely celebrated artists. Dunn Bros Coffee continues its display of painter Kierlyn Ward who is a coffee roaster at Dunn. Nielson Place is featuring Cal Rice and his photography display, "Around the World in Pictures," at the Wood's Edge Campus, 1000 Anne St. NW.

Auditions for "Dragonsong" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11-12 on the main stage of Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex on the campus of BSU. Prepare a short monologue of one minute or less and 15 measures of a song to sing a capella. Contact Mary Knox Johnson at (218) 333-8740 with questions. Show dates are March 31, April 1-2, April 7-9. "Dragonsong" is based on a book by Anne McCaffrey of space/time journal set on the planet Pern where dragon riders rule the sky and harpers spin their stories. Menolly, a gifted musician, lives in a fishing village where girls do not become harpers or the boys dragon rides; yet dreams will prevail and traditions tested. This is a Bemidji Community Theater production.

In addition interns are needed for this show. Through a grant from the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, any accepted intern will be financially compensated along with learning technical aspects of theater: scenic design, costuming, scenic painting, stage management, props, etc. Contact Knox Johnson or Kristine Cannon atkwcannon@paulbunyan.net.

The Bemidji Public Library will once again hold the adult winter reading program "Snow Time to Read." It is the annual winter reading program for ages 16 and older. Participants log books, e-books, audiobooks and e-audiobooks that they read beginning Jan. 1. Books must be young adult or adult reading level. Readers who finish 15 books before March 31 automatically win a prize! Every 15 books logged also grants participants an entry into the prize drawing for additional prizes held at the end of the program. Sign-up begins on Jan. 1. Patrons 16 and older who would like to participate can register at https://wandooreader.com/Bemidji/snow-time-to-read or speak with a staff member at the Bemidji Public Library.

Patt Rall is a longtime arts supporter and journalist in Bemidji. She can be reached at prall@midco.net.