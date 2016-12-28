Downtown concert to benefit The Wolfe Center
BEMIDJI—A concert to benefit a downtown homeless shelter will feature more than 20 different musical acts on Friday night.
The concert will support The Wolfe Center, a cold-weather shelter to serve chronic inebriates located in downtown Bemidji. "Home for the Homeless" will feature a number of local bands, artists and acts and will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Brigid's Pub, 317 Beltrami Ave NW in downtown Bemidji.
Proceeds from the event will help to sustain The Wolfe Center, located at the corner of Sixth Street and America Avenue NW.
One musical act will be the father-son duo of Gary and Phil Broste. The pair has been working on an album, "Brøste," for the past five years. The album is available online at https://broste.bandcamp.com/. However, the only physical printing of the record will be for sale during the concert on Friday. All proceeds from the sales will go to The Wolfe Center.
"We wanted to do something in town to sort of celebrate it and this benefit is happening," said Phil.