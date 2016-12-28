Downtown concert to benefit The Wolfe Center

Proceeds from the event will help to sustain The Wolfe Center, located at the corner of Sixth Street and America Avenue NW.

One musical act will be the father-son duo of Gary and Phil Broste. The pair has been working on an album, "Brøste," for the past five years. The album is available online at https://broste.bandcamp.com/. However, the only physical printing of the record will be for sale during the concert on Friday. All proceeds from the sales will go to The Wolfe Center.

"We wanted to do something in town to sort of celebrate it and this benefit is happening," said Phil.