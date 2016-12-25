A holiday tradition of the last few years is the History Mystery from 4 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve at the Beltrami County History Center. The play is based on the classic board game "Clue," with live actors who will help transport the audience on a train ride and discover the murderer of the Depot Agent; one famous local character is guilty. Tickets are limited, so get yours now: $15 for non-members; $10 for members; children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult admission. The center is open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays or call 218-444-3376 for more information.

If you are on Facebook, Cory Renbarger has a new posting with pics from "Mikato" and "Magic Flute." Try to see them for his staging is amazing, simply amazing and so professional using original costumes supplied by Fred Rogers of the Walker Bay Theater. This spring's opera will be a modern production of operatic and vocal challenges.

Thanks for all those thrilling concerts from the music department of BSU. We hope you were able to go to as many as possible. The Bemidji Chorale's holiday concert was thoughtfully constructed and performed. Too bad the weather did not cooperate—brrr, cold!

Auditions for "Dragonsong" will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11-12 on the main stage of Bangsberg performing arts complex on the campus of BSU. Prepare a short monologue of one minute or less and 15 measures of a song to sing a capella. Contact Mary Knox Johnson at 333-8740 with questions. Show dates are March 31, April 1-2, April 7-9. "Dragonsong" is based on a book by Anne McCaffrey, "space/time journal set on the planet, Pern where dragon riders rule the sky and harpers spin their stories. Menolly, a gifted musician, lives in a fishing village where girls do not become harpers nor the boys dragon riders; yet dreams will prevail and traditions tested." This is a Bemidji Community Theater production.

In addition, interns are needed for this show. Through a grant from the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, any accepted intern will be financially compensated along with learning technical aspects of theater: scenic design, costuming, scenic painting, stage management, props, etc. Contact Mary Knox Johnson or Kristine Cannon at kwcannon@paulbunyan.net.

The Bemidji Public Library will once again hold the adult winter reading program "Snow Time to Read." It is the annual winter reading program for ages 16 and older. Participants log books, e-books, audiobooks and e-audiobooks that they read beginning Jan. 1. Books must be young adult or adult reading level. Readers who finish 15 books before March 31 automatically win a prize! Every 15 books logged also grants participants an entry into the drawing for additional prizes at the end of the program. Sign-up begins Jan. 1 and you can register at https://wandooreader.com/Bemidji/snow-time-to-read or speak with a staff member at the Bemidji Public Library.

Artists of Studio 10 newest installation is "Faces and Places" at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids. The exhibit of human and animal faces along with places of reality, serenity and imagination. The gallery is located within the Reif Center near the ticket booth.