Watermark Art Center awarded Mardag Foundation grant

“We are so grateful to have received this generous grant,” said Watermark’s executive director Lori Forshee-Donnay. “With this money, our campaign now has 68 percent of our goal. This is a significant milestone in our campaign and an incredible honor for our organization.”

With the Mardag grant, along with several recent individual donations, Watermark has surpassed $2 million in the Make Your Mark campaign.

The Mardag Foundation, an affiliate of Minnesota Philanthropy Partners, focuses on enhancing quality of life, inspiring learning, revitalizing communities and promoting access to the arts across the state of Minnesota.

Watermark Art Center is a member-supported nonprofit that has operated in downtown Bemidji since 1982.

Due to construction, the art center is currently operating out of their temporary annex location at 516 Beltrami Ave NW, in the True North Healthcare building next to the Tea and Gift Shoppe.

For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org.