The holiday and end-of-semester concerts by the choral singers with backup by colleagues this year has been packed with many surprises, including the annual Madrigal Dinners.

"When I took the position of director of choral music here," Dwight Jilek said during a recent phone interview, "I knew I wanted to build on my future vision immediately. My intention is to make choral groups more accessible; including those who are not studying music—like chemistry or social sciences—but still like to sing."

The position has only had four directors since its inception by the late Carl O Thompson, for whom Thompson Hall is named in Bangsberg Fine and Performing Arts Complex on the BSU campus.

Jilek has joined illustrious names like Thompson and Paul Brandvik, who taught choral music and are nationally and internationally known and revered directors and authors.

Take, for example, the alto/soprano women's chorus (Damenstimmen) and the tenor/bass choir (Musikanten Men's Chorus). New to the stage this semester, they sang to an impressed audience just a couple of weeks ago. This is another example of exploring Jilek's vision for expanding inclusiveness in the assembling of a group of singers who do not need to audition for a part.

Part of Jilek's vision is to be more involved with the Bemidji community and he used as an example his "9/11 Memorial Concert" at First Lutheran Church with the Bemidji Choir just weeks into the fall semester. Jilek looks forward to bringing the choir to many churches and other venues during the school year. He has over 10 years of experience in church music, most recently as Tradition Choir and Adult Handbell Choir director in Fort Worth, Texas.

To list all of his experience in conducting, which started during his undergraduate years at Concordia College in Moorhead, is proof positive of his amazing talent which he wants to share with the students here.

Jilek has also kept his position as the American Choral Directors Association Repertoire and Resources expert at the collegial level.

"I want to build on the potential of the (choral) programs," said Jilek "and the music faculty has been welcoming and supportive. Even those of us with a strong background in musical literature appreciate some advice from colleagues; someone you can call at 9 p.m. for an opinion. The administration has been very supportive of my efforts."

Another immediate example of Jilek's vision for the program was the concert last Saturday night at First Lutheran Church: "Echoing the Ancient."

The performance brought together a group of performers dedicated to their art genre: Patrick Riley (cello) chaired the string and bassoon ensemble for "Ancient Words" two pieces from an 18th century tune and Handel's Messiah. Bass Cory Renbarger continued the mood with recitatives of Isaiah 60 and 9 followed by the Chorus with Isaiah 9. Samantha Velde, soprano, sang a recitative from the book of Luke.

The end of the first part was an Ancient Chant "In Splendoribus Sanctorum" with Professor Scott Guidry on the trumpet.

One more example of Jilek's depth of knowledge in musical literature to be able to put together a program so mixed: esoteric and modern pieces. After intermission, flutist Susan Nelson played "Wexford Carol" in recognition of Minnesota composers. Sarah Carlson, the organist at First Lutheran Church, also joined the group in performing. Thanks for the written translations in the program for all of us visual learners.

Jilek has moved to Bemidji from warmer climes in Fort Worth in some part to rejoin family on both sides of the aisle. His wife Alyssa and their three toddlers are settling in and Alyssa sang a duet with her sister Amanda Renbarger at last Sunday's Bemidji Chorale concerts.

Watermark Art Center has relocated to a temporary space in downtown Bemidji while the center is being renovated. Look for The Tea and Gift Shoppe in the True North Healthcare building in the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue and you will find the WAC in smaller spaces through the winter and summer.

The prime movers of the center are accepting donations for the Make Your Mark campaign to turn the former lakeside Lueken's to a cutting edge art center.

Watermark Art Center is thrilled to announce their recent grant award of $30,000 from the Mardag Foundation based in St. Paul. The grant will go toward the art center's Make Your Mark campaign to renovate the art center and expand programming.

"We are so grateful to have received this generous grant," said Watermark's Executive Director Lori Forshee-Donnay. "With this money, our campaign now has 68 percent of our goal. This is a significant milestone in our campaign and an incredible honor for our organization."

Thanks to the Mardag grant, along with several recent individual donations, Watermark has now surpassed $2 million in the Make Your Mark campaign.

Patt Rall is a longtime arts supporter and journalist in Bemidji. She can be reached at prall@midco.net.