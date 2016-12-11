"It was a great idea, however, we had a failing sound system, no projection equipment and with those things not on hand, it wasn't exactly a reality," said Tracy Klefsas, business manager.

But about the same time, the board had applied for a grant from George W. Neilson Foundation for funds to benefit the maintenance of the building and several needed updates.

"They generously awarded it to us," Klefsas said. "We now have all new projection equipment and screen, electrical throughout, brand new lighting and light board and sound board and sound equipment."

New equipment was installed by August and the concept of a movie night become a reality.

The third movie night, a holiday-themed event, will be shown Sunday at the Chief Theater. "The Muppet Christmas Carol" will be shown at 1 p.m. followed by "White Christmas" at 3:30 p.m. The box office will open at noon.

A free-will offering will be accepted at the door as a fundraiser for the Chief Theater.

"Everything that anybody donated for a ticket goes directly toward the cost of maintaining the Chief Theater and financing the Paul Bunyan Playhouse," Klefsas said.

Local business have able to help support the different in different ways.

"Party City donates the use of their popcorn machine," Klefsas said, "And we have had our local surrounding business sponsor the shows."

Sponsors cover the cost of the copyrights for each film shown. Sponsors for the holiday movie night are Tutto Bene and Raphael's Bakery.

Organizers hope to continue to host monthly movie nights but they say that it is dependent upon community response.

"It's kind of fun to see people getting in and saying 'I used to come here, my parents used to bring me here,' so that has been very fun to see. I think it's more noglastic for the community," said Holly Nelson, president of board.

Hosting the movie nights has been able to provide a new life for the theater when it's typically not as busy.

"The more kids and youth we can get in here, the more we can expose the parents and families to the theater that happens here," Klefsas said.

If you go...

What: Holiday movie night featuring "The Muppet Christmas Carol" and "White Christmas"

When: "The Muppet Christmas Carol" at 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by "White Christmas" at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave. NW

Cost: Free-will offering accepted. Box office will open at noon Sunday.