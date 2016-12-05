Chorale to bring 'Peace' to Bemidji

Soprano Linda LaFond will present the theme and the second half of the program will contain traditional music of the season with a comforting, uplifting and humorous selection, according to the release.

"Something Told the Wild Geese" by BSU student Zachary Swank, "The Peace of Wild Things" by Jake Runestad, and music by Randall Thompson set to the poetry of Robert Frost are a few of the pieces to be presented, the release said. Alyssa Jilek will sing "O Salutaris Hostia" as a duet with her sister Amanda Renbarger. This piece will be backed by the choir.

The concerts are free to the public but a freewill donation would be accepted; a reception will be held following the concerts.