PATT RALL COLUMN: Singing and dancing toward Christmas

Thank you, Fred Rogers, for bringing this amazing show to your stage. Today at 2:30 p.m. is the final performance, try and make it!

Saturday's mail had an announcement of this year's Christmas show at the Fire Hall Theater in Grand Forks—"Miracle on 34th Street," a live radio show. The actors will transport you back to a '50's radio station, complete with Foley operator on stage. You can be sure that we will be there either on Dec. 15-17 at 7 p.m. or Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door and $10 in advance; to reserve tickets, call (701) 777-4090.

In time for Christmas giving, local author Wendell Affield left a book for me at the office; most notably because he is featured in Chapter 11 on "Angels on Earth, inspiring stories of Fate, Friendship and the Power of Connections." Written by Laura Schroff, the bestselling author of "An Invisible Thread," she has partnered with Alex Tresniowski for this amazing book. I can recommend it for Christmas and beyond for each chapter stands on its own.

Although I haven't read it yet but will do in time for next week's column, the University of Minnesota Press has sent me a rather voluminous book with pictures: "Canoes, A Natural History in North America" by Mark Neuzil and Norman Sims with forward by John McPhee, all established history authors.

BSO concert "Legends and Lore" featuring Luke Bernard, a graduate of BSU's Department of Music, will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the annual holiday show. Tenor soloist Barnard will join the BSO to perform "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays," "White Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and other selections. Also on the program is music from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Home Alone" and more. Artistic Director Beverly Everett will conduct. Barnard is a recent graduate of BSU and is enrolled as a graduate student at Florida State University. The concert is being sponsored by Sanford Health of Bemidji. Tickets are available now at Leuken's Village Foods: adults $20, $15 for seniors, $10 for college students with valid ID and students K-12 free. Tickets will also be available for purchase at brownpapertickets.com or at the door the evening of performance.

Upcoming Events

• "Voltage" in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the main theater of Bangsberg, free admission for all.

• The public is invited to student recitals at Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, located at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Students ranging in age 5 to adult will play Christmas music as well as traditional and popular selections on guitar, piano, cello and violin. Recitals will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. There is no charge and refreshments will be served. For more information, call (218)444-5606

• Bemidji Choir of BSU's vocal group will hold a free concert for the public at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

• Bemidji Chorale will present their holiday concert at 3 and 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church. 2508 Washington Ave. SE. The Bemidji Chorale, under the direction of Patricia Mason and accompanied by Wayne Hoff, will present two concerts on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 or at 7 p.m. The legend this year is titled "Peace in Troubled Times," designed to evoke a sense of serenity and calm; presenting this theme will be soprano Linda LaFond. The second half of the program is titled "Hope in Times to Come" and contains traditional music of the season, as well as comforting, uplifting, and, at times, humorous selections. "Something Told the Wild Geese" by BSU student Zachary Swank, "The Peace of Wild Things" by Jake Runestad, music by Randall Thompson set to the poetry of Robert Frost. And "Hosanna," a new piece by Josh Gunderson, Bagley High School music teacher and member of the chorale, are just a few of the pieces. The chorale also are introducing Allyssa Jilek singing a duet with her sister, Amanda Renbarger, member of the chorale. Tickets are a freewill donation to the chorale, a non-profit organization, and stay for refreshments and conversation after the 7 p.m. performance.

• Watermark Art Center has relocated to a temporary space in downtown Bemidji in order to facilitate the renovations on the calendar for this fall. Look for The Tea and Gift Shoppe in the True North Healthcare building and you will find the WAC in smaller spaces through the winter and summer. The prime movers of the center are accepting donations for the Make Your Mark campaign to turn the former Lakeside Luekens to a cutting-edge art center