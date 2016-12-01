A few new twists: Madrigal Dinners to satirize politics

“There's always been a masque,” said Season Ellison, director of the masque, assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of BSU's honors and liberal education programs, “This masque is contemporary and so its set today, or whatever day people show up for the performance. So that is different, we have this competition of two worlds.”

The Madrigal Dinners is a musical dinner production of music and masque (a comedic play) presented by BSU students. The performers recreate a yuletide feast in a renaissance castle in Elizabethan England, complete with a royal court.

Performances take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday in the Beaux Arts Ballroom of Bemidji State’s upper Hobson Memorial Union.

During a typical Madrigal Dinner show, the royal court is entertained by the performance of the masque.

“Except this time, the masque, they have crashed the dinner,” said Dwight Jilek, artistic director of Madrigal Dinners and director of choral activities at BSU. “The royal court is a little bit more, like, ‘What is going on?’”

The masque, titled “The Fool Hardies,” focuses on a group of out-of-work political consultants.

“We're kind of bringing light and hopefully some laughter to our current election results,” Jilek said, “We’re not trying to push any one side or anything. It's very equal and a lot of dumb humor.”

The dinner will also feature a new menu and a slightly shorter run time.

“It's just a time where the community can come together with the college and bring in the holiday season with fantastic food, wonderful music and a hilarious play, all interspersed,” said Derek Bebeau, a BSU senior who plays the king.