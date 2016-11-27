MATTHEW LIEDKE COLUMN: Holiday movie madness

Frozen - 2013

No, "Frozen" doesn't revolve around any winter holiday. In fact, the movie technically takes place in summer. However, the movie is still the perfect animated feature to watch in this time of year. On top of having gorgeous visuals, catchy songs, likable characters and a heartfelt story, the movie also boasts some winter tropes that will put you in the right mood for the season. The picture boasts a snowman, reindeer, a sleigh ride and plenty of ice and snow to go around. "Frozen" just feels right.

A Christmas Story - 1983

Over the past decade or so, this movie's become a little over saturated. On a yearly basis, some networks will show 24 hour marathons of the film and it can be a little overwhelming. However, if you take the time for just a single viewing from start to finish, you realize why this one is so well liked. The picture is extraordinarily relatable to a lot of people, despite taking place in the 40s and being made in the 80s. Any generation can appreciate waiting in line to see Santa, having a single gift on your mind over the holiday season and the excitement on Christmas morning. In fact, one of the last shots of the film is one that everybody can appreciate, when the parents look at the lit up tree in the dark after the kids have went to sleep. In the end, "A Christmas Story" is one of the best because of how simple and true to life it is.

It's a Wonderful Life - 1946

It's interesting in retrospect that very little of "It's a Wonderful Life" actually takes place on Christmas, but what makes this work as a holiday feature is what it inspires audiences to feel. Many of the picture's scenes showcase George's struggles and triumphs as he continues to do the right thing, leading up to a climax where all of what the character did pays off for the best. In a lot of ways, it relates to what a lot of people go through. Christmas day is at the end of the year and many people have their ups and downs from January through December, but in the end, the holiday brings people together and puts smiles on everybody's faces. This aspect and the meaning behind the movie as a whole are backed up by some fantastic performances, especially from Jimmy Stewart.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles - 1987

Here's another picture that doesn't take place on Christmas, in fact Writer and Director John Hughes set this flick on Thanksgiving. However, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" works for either holiday. Like most movies written by Hughes, PT&A has the distinct advantage of being hilarious while also having a ton of heart. While both main characters have their flaws, Steve Martin's character being uptight and John Candy's being a bit obnoxious at times, they're also very sympathetic. Martin's character, for example, is having the worst luck in trying to just get home and be with his family. Candy's, meanwhile, hardly even gets to see his family. This, along with Martin and Candy's fantastic on screen chemistry with each other, makes for one of the best 'roadtrip' movies ever.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - 1989

It's hard to find a holiday flick that provides more laughs than this outing with the Griswolds. The jokes and gags are continuously thrown at the wall and amazingly, almost all of them stick. The dinner being a disaster, the relatives being a pain and Uncle Eddie's antics all combine for plenty of funny moments. What works the best in this picture, though, is Chevy Chase. Yes, Chase is good with the pratfalls and stupid mistakes that his character makes. Yet what really makes the character click, though, is how dedicated Chase makes him. At the end of the day, through all of his faults, Clark is trying to make the holiday the best it can be and has a seemingly unlimited amount of optimism. This makes the mounting number of issues and Clark's reactions to them more and more funny.

The Muppet Christmas Carol - 1992

There have been a ton of movies telling the story of "A Christmas Carol" and many are good, but this one remains my favorite. First and foremost, I love the Muppets and this movie uses all of their charm and humor while also remaining quite faithful to the old story. One of the best parts of the picture was having Gonzo take the part of Charles Dickens, making for a sort of narration/running commentary on the story. Michael Caine, meanwhile, was fantastic as Scrooge. He makes this Scrooge mean-spirited and angry when he needs to be but is also great when the character is reflecting on the past, present and future. The picture also features some catchy songs.

A Muppet Family Christmas - 1987

Did I mention I love the Muppets? This was another Muppet Christmas special and this time around it was a made-for-TV movie. The film is about the Muppets gathering for Christmas at Fozzie's mother's home. While the flick focuses on the Muppets, nearly all of Jim Henson's creations make appearances. All of the zany characters coming together in one spot leads to a ton of hilarious moments. There's not much more to say about this one other than it's great for the whole family.

Love Actually - 2003

There's so much to love about "Love Actually" and one of the main reasons is that it features multiple romantic sub plots that are downright adorable. These sub plots range from happy to sad and from funny to a bit more serious. However, each one of them are enjoyable and tie in together well. On top of that, the acting talent in this picture is enormous. Across the board, the cast includes Academy Award winners as well as Oscar and Golden Globe nominees.

The Holiday - 2006

Another romantic film to watch around the holidays is appropriately titled "The Holiday." This 2006 picture features two relationships, both a little different but still heartfelt. The main reason for this is how well the performances came together, creating a bunch of fun, adorable and meaningful sequences. Overall, this is a very charming picture to watch and enjoy.