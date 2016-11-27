Local arts, entertainment briefs

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is our first holiday celebration of family, friends and community in nearly 20 years," artistic director Fred Rogers said in a release. "I can't wait to share this heartwarming tale of hope with Walker and our extended community and beyond. The whole theater is going to be awash with the holiday spirit from the lobby to the theater itself. I'm delighted to welcome this stage production. We has an exciting festive vision for this timeless classic."

For more information, call (218) 547-4044 or visit minnesotafolkloretheater.org.

Watermark Art Center holiday open house

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center will hold its annual holiday open house Dec. 2-3 as part of the First Friday Art Walk.

The open house includes 15 percent off gallery sales for Watermark members and 10 percent off for nonmembers. The annual Tree Ornament fundraiser will also take place during the open house, with sales from handmade ornaments created by local artists benefiting Watermark programming. Due to renovations, Watermark is now in their temporary annex location at 516 Beltrami Ave. NW. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

First Friday art and acoustics event

BEMIDJI—A First Friday art and acoustics event featuring the works of Jenn Anderson will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe, 108 Third St. NW. Anderson is a visual artist specializing in acrylics and mixed media. She also enjoys creating jewelry using mixed metals, gemstones, and unique items. There will be live music by Johanna Pomp.

Reception with Kierlyn Ward

BEMIDJI—Dunn Bros Coffee will feature the work of Kierlyn Ward. Ward, a coffee roaster at

Dunn Bros, will exhibit a show of recent work encompassing many styles and varieties of

painting. A reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the coffeeshop, 501 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Gallery North holiday open house

BEMIDJI— A holiday open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Gallery North, 502 Third St. NW. The open house will include a drawing for a work of art. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Reception for three local artists

BEMIDJI—A reception for three local artists including Russ Lund, Diamond Knipsel and Tom Daly will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Headwaters School of Music and The Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. Lund is a dynamic artist who works in realism, pop surrealism and abstract art. Lund has recently moved to Bemidji. Knipsel is a self-taught artist who specializes in visual drawing where she depicts art that pairs unsuspecting images together. Daly, Headwaters' resident pottery teacher of 13 years, will display a collection of work. Though he has had many influences in his training as a ceramic artist, most of his time spent learning was at BSU with Butch Holden.

Tribute to Bob Dylan open mic night

BEMIDJI—An open mic night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. The event is a tribute to Bob Dylan, the 2016 Nobel Prize Winner in Literature. Participants can sing or play your favorite Bob Dylan song, poem or your original homage to Minnesota's Bob Dylan. For more information, call (218) 444-5606.

"New Works" by Marlon Davidson and Don Knudson

BEMIDJI—Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse, located at 523 Minnesota Ave., will continue its presentation of "New Works" by Marlon Davidson and Don Knudson. Award winning artists Davidson and Knudson have been working collaboratively for decades and will exhibit new collaborations as well as individual solo pieces. The artists are best known for their dimensional, mixed-media wall pieces that show well in private and public spaces. Davidson was an instructor at BSU until his retirement, and Knudson has been a sculptor and a furniture maker.

"Around the World in Pictures" on display at Neilson Place

BEMIDJI—Neilson Place ,located on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne Street NW, continues the photography display of "Around the World in Pictures" by Cal Rice. Rice is a professional photographer and world traveler. His goal is to document the history and culture of each country he visits. Every display area at Neilson Place is dedicated to one country's images, including Bhutan, Cuba, Costa Rica, Ireland, Italy and America.

Les and Kathy Sanders woodcarvings, paintings on display

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Public Library walls feature the woodcarvings and paintings of Les

and Kathy Sanders. The Sanders' are owners/artists of Sanders Studios and members of

Gallery North and Northern Artists Association. Kathy has had a lifelong interest in the arts and started painting by attending rosemaling classes more than 30 years ago. This interest evolved through acrylics and 'tole' painting techniques and has now come full circle back to oils. Kathy achieved her certification as a Teacher of Decorative Art (TDA) and has been teaching classes in oil and acrylics for the past 20 years. Her favorite subjects are floral arrangements and flowers as she is also an avid gardener.

Les started woodcarving over 30 years ago. Although largely self-taught, Les has taken a broad spectrum of carving courses, classes and seminars over the years. He often carves whimsical characters and houses and is especially talented at creating and carving split cedar flutes. The library is located at 509 America Ave NW.