PATT RALL COLUMN: The holidays bring out the arts

Another holiday tradition of the last few years is the History Mystery from 4 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve at the Beltrami County History Society. The play is based on the game "Clue" with live actors who will help transport the audience on a train ride and discover the murderer of the Depot Agent; one famous local character is guilty. Tickets are limited, so get yours now: $15 for non-members; $10 for members; children 12 and under free with a paid adult admission. The center is open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or call (218) 444-3376 for more information.

Tickets are being sold for this season's "Madrigal Dinners," the 48th annual production, which is under the direction of the newest member of the department of music vocal professor, Dwight Jilek. Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and a 5 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased starting at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the madrigal ticket office, around the corner of the music department office on the second floor of Bangsberg.

Opera on the big screen at the Bemidji 10 Theater with the "Three Tenors" filmed at their performance at the Vienna Konzerthaus. The show times are set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 3; brought to us by Rising Alternatives with tickets at the door: $12.50 for adults and $9 for children, students and senior citizens. The next opera will be "La Nozze De Figaro" in February.

BSO concert "Legends and Lore" featuring Luke Bernard, a graduate of BSU's Department of Music, will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 for the annual holiday show. Guest tenor soloist Luke Barnard will join the BSO to perform "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays," "White Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Twas the Night Before Christmas," and other selections. Also on the program is music from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Home Alone," and more. Artistic Director Beverly Everett will conduct. Luke Barnard is a recent graduate of Bemidji State University and is currently enrolled as a graduate student at Florida State University studying Vocal Performance under the direction of Dr. Chuck Chandler. The concert is being sponsored by Sanford Health of Bemidji. Tickets are available now at Lueken's Village Foods: adults $20, $15 for seniors, $10 for college students with valid ID and students K-12 free. Tickets will also be available for purchase at brownpapertickets.com or at the door the evening of performance.

Upcoming Events

"Voltage" in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wed. Dec. 7 in the main theater of Bangsberg, free admission for all.

Jingle Pops featuring the Wind Ensemble, Blue Ice and the Percussion Ensemble at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 in the main theater of Bangsberg.

Bemidji Choir of BSU's vocal group will hold a free concert for the public at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Lutheran Church.

Bemidji Chorale will present their holiday concert at 3 and 7 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church. 2508 Washington Ave SE. Tickets are a freewill donation to the Chorale, a non-profit organization, and stay for refreshments and conversation after the 7 p.m. performance. Patricia Mason, Wayne Hoff and the singers invite you to attend,

Watermark Art Center has relocated to a temporary space in downtown Bemidji in order to facilitate the renovations on the calendar for this fall. Look for The Tea and Gift Shoppe in the True North Healthcare building and you will find the WAC in smaller spaces through the winter and summer. The prime movers of the center are accepting donations for the Make Your Mark campaign to turn the former Lakeside Luekens to a cutting edge art center