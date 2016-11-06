Arts and entertainment roundup

They would also love to hear from people who work in arts settings who have questions about how to serve people with disabilities more effectively. RSVP's and requests for an interpreter should be sent to Craig Dunn at craig@vsamn.org or by calling (800) 801-3883.

Dance party with live music set for Saturday

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Contra Dance will host a dance party with live music by The O'Neils, an East Grand Forks band and Bemidji-based caller Wendy Greenber, from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW. The group will dance to bluegrass and Celtic-style jigs and reels following New England style line and circle dances with some dance moves similar to square dancing.

A freewill donation will be collected.

Local upcoming art classes

BEMIDJI—Several local art classes will be held throughout the month of November. The schedule is as follows:

• Intro to Encaustic Art: Regional artist Terry Honstead will teach a mixed media art form. There will be two sessions available from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 Materials and equipment will be provided. Cost is $50.

• Diane Crawford will lead several alcohol ink workshops at the Old Schoolhouse. Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Dec. 10, Dec. 17. Cost is $35. Each class includes two hours of instruction and supplies. Each class will be limited to 16 participants. Advance registration and payment is required. To register, call (218) 751-4723.

• The Lake Bemidji State Park staff will offer a three-night snowshoe lacing workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 28 in the visitor center at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE. To register, call the park at (218) 308-2300.

Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant for small towns

BEMIDJI—The Region 2 Arts Council is accepting applications for Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant for Small Towns. The grants offer funding for a variety of arts projects and programming including costs associated with public art, exhibitions, or performances in three key areas including arts activity and arts access, arts education and arts and cultural heritage. Organizations or groups in towns with a population less than 2,000 can apply for grants up to $6,000 to fund projects that would benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen counties. Deadline is Jan. 15. For more information and application, visit https://r2arts.org/arts-grants-for-organizations/arts-cultural-heritage-....

Individual Artist Grants available

BEMIDJI—The R2AC Individual Artist Grant Program, made available with funding from the McKnight Foundation, provides financial assistance to artists in any art discipline or in any stage of their career as an artist. This grant offers funding for costs associated with the exhibition, performance, or production of a creative work; purchase of materials or equipment necessary for a creative work; educational opportunities; mentorships; and proposals for career-enhancing projects or opportunities. Artists can apply for grants up to $2,000. For more information and application, visit https://r2arts.org/arts-grants-for-individuals/artist-grants/.

Tickets for BSU's annual Madrigal Dinners available

BEMIDJI—Tickets for BSU's 48th annual Madrigal Dinners are available online and in the Madrigal Dinners ticket office on campus.

Performances will be held Dec. 1-4 in the Beaux Arts Ballroom of Bemidji State's upper Hobson Memorial Union.

Doors for the Dec. 1-3 performances will open at 6 p.m. with an opening processional beginning promptly at 7 p.m. The Dec. 4 closing performance begins at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4:15 p.m. Guests are requested to be seated before the start of the show.

The Madrigal Dinners are an annual musical dinner production of music and masque sponsored by the Department of Music and presented by students from all majors across campus. The annual BSU tradition recreates a yuletide feast in a renaissance castle in Elizabethan England, complete with the Royal Court, Beggars, Cellar Keepers, Recorders, Royal Brass and the King's Players, who perform the masque.

This year's masque, "The Fool Hardies", features a group of out-of-work political consultants, just in time for the election season, seeking to Maketh Verona Great Again. The masque is directed by Season Ellison, assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of BSU's honors and liberal education programs.

Tickets, which are $38 each, are available only through advanced sale and will not be sold at the doors. Tickets may be purchased online at https://mnscu.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category/_id/12/program/_..., at the Madrigal Dinners box office, located in Bangsberg Hall room 223; or via postal mail. Orders can not be taken over the phone. The Madrigal Dinners ticket office address is Madrigal Tickets, BSU Department of Music, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE #16, Bemidji, MN 56601-2699. For more information, call (218) 755-3406.

U.S., Japanese artists' display

BEMIDJI—A collaboration between artists from Japan and the United States to reflect on catastrophic events that have taken place in both nations will be featured in BSU's Talley Gallery. The "Collaboration Between Japan and the United States of America" exhibit will be open in the gallery through Dec. 8. The exhibits reflect on events such as the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States; the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor disaster; atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II and Victory in the Pacific day. This exhibition is made possible in part by a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. The Talley Gallery is located Bridgeman Hall room 140 on the BSU campus. The gallery is barrier-free and open at no charge to the public. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.

Watermark Art Center relocates for renovations

BEMIDJI—In preparation for this fall's upcoming renovation project, Watermark Art Center has relocated to a temporary location in downtown. Beginning now until the project is complete next summer, visitors can find the art center at 516 Beltrami Ave. in downtown Bemidji. The 516 location has a retail gallery and a small exhibit showcasing a group exhibit of paintings, ceramics and mixed media pieces. The retail gallery shop features an assortment of work by regional artists, such as jewelry, scarves, greeting cards, pottery, wood carvings and other great gift items just in time for the holidays.

Watermark Art Center is a member-supported nonprofit that has operated in downtown Bemidji since 1982. Recently, the art center purchased the former Lakeside Luekens grocery store and is currently accepting donations for the Make Your Mark campaign to transform the building into a cutting edge art center. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Lakes North Chorale singers Christmas program

WALKER—The Lakes North Chorale and Festival of Lights present "Here We Come A Caroling," on Nov. 25 at Northern Lights Hotel Event Center, 6800 Y Frontage Road NW in Walker.

The Walker Chamber's Festival of Lights parade and the lighting of the park trees on Main Street will begin at 6 p.m. Once the lighting of the trees is completed, the doors will open at Northern Lights to welcome you to "Here We Come A Caroling." A social time will be held from 6:40 to 7:15 p.m., followed by dinner and the show at 8 p.m. The chorale will perform Christmas favorites. The program will be under the direction of Joanna Aamodt, with Julie Bright at the keyboard. Youth will be invited to the stage for the reading "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and to receive Christmas gifts.

Walker Hackensack Akeley High School concert choir ensemble will present special holiday selections under the direction of Will Seykora.

Cost is $40 for adults and $10 for children younger than 12 years of age. For reservations, visit northernlightscasino.com. Discounted tables for 10 people are available for $300.

For more information and discounted tables, call (218) 224-3562.

Local students featured in BSU's Blue Ice Jazz Band

BEMIDJI—BSU's Blue Ice Jazz Band is an open-audition group allowing participating students to earn up to two credits per semester. This year's ensemble includes 19 students from 10 Minnesota communities and from Alaska, Michigan and Ohio. Blue Ice is under the direction of Del Lyren, professor of music at BSU. Local members are listed by name, hometown, year in school and major: Shelby Andrist, Bemidji, senior; music and math education; Taylor Barkdoll, Bemidji,sophomore; music education; Maxwell Duzan, Bemidji,senior; music and liberal education; Micheal Newton, Bemidji,junior; music education; Landon Reeve, Bemidji, freshman; music and Allison Conner, Cass Lake, senior; music.