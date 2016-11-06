While speaking to David Swenson, the author of two books that are reminiscent of Rod Serling's "Twilight Zone," which dominated the small screen in the 1960s and remnants of which still can send a shiver up my spine and who is credited to have set the benchmark for modern science/fiction, Swenson says it's spiritual and I say paranormal. Which genre you choose to name, the reaction should be the same: an interesting voyage into the lives of people who have had "out of body" experiences that have changed their beliefs forever.

Swenson's "Interfacers" introduces the reader to those "angels" who interface with the highest power who allows us to die or fight to have to live. The books were originally based on an atheist medical doctor who had an out of body experience that changed his life forever. Swenson, a retired banker from Baudette, chose to move to Bemidji with his wife, Nancy, about 13 years ago because of the amenities available in all fields of leisure or ventures. Swenson went to Tulsa, Okla., to spend some time at the City of Hope (Oral Robert's now bankrupt hospital). Finally, the completion of Swenson's two books based on the theory of spiritual intervention at the most critical time of our lives supported by the research by two doctors in a fictitious hospital in the Twin Cities trying to prove the existence of an inner soul that cooperates and communicates using the highest level of electrical technology. The researchers are working on their belief that the soul is electrically charged and they set out to prove it. "Interfacers" could be re-written as a television series and the matching book, "Miracle at Mercy Hospital" could easily be a movie script and both books have held interest this summer. The books are available around town and for the short time, by sending an order to Crown Hill Publishers, 8017 Crown Hills Ct. NE, Bemidji 56601 for a consumer friendly price of $12.95. This summer I received a number of books from publishers asking for comments because they are centered around Bemidji. To underpin my thoughts on the prevalence of fantasy in today's interests.

Around town

• Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning completes its fall season on Nov. 8 (Election Day) with Mark Papke-Larson and his talk on "Advance Care Planning," an interactive presentation that will explore some of historical, cultural and personal components that go into making these sometimes difficult decisions. ALL programs start with refreshments at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and bars, and conversations. The talk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Roger Spiry Community Room at Beltrami Electric Room and continue until 11 a.m. with questions until 11:30 a.m. If you would like to be a board member or just want some information, call Al Yarnott at (218) 444-7091. These lectures are open to the public for free and they support themselves with freewill donations collected throughout the schedule.

• Two opportunities to enjoy Pavarotti and Friends on the big screen this coming week: 7:30 p.m., Thursday and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Bemidji Theater. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

• Bemidji Community Theaters presents "Mary Poppins," the Broadway version as directed by Mary Knox-Johnson with musical direction by Anna DeJong and accompaniment by Wayne Hoff. Familiar faces such as Mary Anderson (Mary Poppins) and Robert Saxton (Chimney Sweep), along with a full cast of characters will bring the magic of live theater to you at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 13 and 20. Tickets available now at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry: $12 adults and $6 children younger than 18. For more information, call (218) 755-8942.

• Watermark Art Center has relocated to a temporary space in downtown Bemidji in order to facilitate the renovations on the calendar for this fall. Look for The Tea and Gift Shoppe in the True North Healthcare building and you will find the WAC in smaller spaces through the winter and summer. The prime movers of the center are accepting donations for the Make Your Mark campaign to turn the former lakeside Luekens to a cutting edge art center.

Upcoming events

• Two different monthly book discussions at the Bemidji Public Library are set up for November with the first being "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" by science writer Rebecca Skloot at noon on Monday, Nov. 14. The next day, Nov. 15, the young adult/adult club will gather at 5:30 p.m. to discuss "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" by Ransom Riggs. The book is now a movie by director Tim Burton, a master of fantasy.

• Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will welcome to the stage at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 a collaborative concert with the BSO playing the classical music (Rossini's "Overture to William Tell" and Ballet Music from "The Perfect Fool" by Holst). Followed by the MIDIots playing the newest direction of music today. The group was organized in the Department of Music at BSU 2011 by Greg Gaston and they play with the use of electronic instruments that make no sound unless plugged into computer or an electronic plug in of its own like drum pads. He found that other members of the music department were also interested in this newest trend in music and organized the MIDIots with originals Del Lyren, Eric Sundeen and Lee Foster; two other originals have taken university positions elsewhere. The 3 p.m. performance will be held at Bemidji High School Performing Arts Center and tickets are on sale now at Lueken's Village Foods (north and south) and at the door the day of concert.

• "Manheim Steamroller" at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Sanford Center with select members of the BSO joining them.