With 34 cast members and 49 students including the pit orchestra and the tech and stage crews, "Anything Goes" fit the ticket perfectly.

"The biggest reason that we chose this show is because it has many roles. A lot of kids are speaking. We are working on continuing to develop this program," Nelson said. "That's difficult to do when you only have a few kids with speaking roles, so this gives a lot of opportunity for a lot of kids to have larger roles."

Bemidji High School's production of "Anything Goes," with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, opens Thursday evening and runs through Saturday with four shows.

The musical tells the story of the antics that take place aboard an ocean liner bound from New York to London. The ship's passengers include Reno Sweeney, a nightclub singer and former evangelist played by Emily Bergeron, and Billy Crocker, played by Mitchell Shaw, a Wall Street broker who sneaks aboard to try to win the heart of Hope Harcourt, played by Sage Hovet. The plot thickens as Harcourt is engaged to another passenger, Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, played by James Will.

The musical features several large tap dance numbers, which is something new for most cast members.

"It's been a journey to try and get that down right, we are still working on it but it should be good," Shaw said.

Cathy Marcotte of First City Dance Studio choreographed the larger dance numbers while the smaller dance numbers were choreographed by students Noah Anderson and Ashlyn Nelson.

"We have some really strong students this year, both in they work (on stage) as well as their ability to be leaders in general," Nelson said.

Learning to tap dance and working together to put on the musical, the cast has formed a bond.

"My favorite part of the process is just coming and seeing these people everyday. I think we're just getting closer and closer and were totally like a family in my mind," Bergeron said.

If you go ...

What: Bemidji High School's production of "Anything Goes"

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 5 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Auditorium at Bemidji High School, 2900 Division Street NW

Cost: $7 for adults, $4 for students

Note: All seats will be general reserved; tickets are on sale now online at https://bemidjischools.thundertix.com/events/95117. Tickets are also available at the door.