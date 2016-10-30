MUSIC: BSO and MIDIots combine for concert

Also on the program will be Holst's energetic and colorful work, "Ballet Music" from his opera

"The Perfect Fool," and the full version of Rossini's "William Tell Overture," including the beautiful

but seldom-heard introduction that features a large cello part and an English horn solo.

Tickets are available at the door, in advance at Lueken's Foods North and South, or at

brownpapertickets.com. Prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 college students with identification. Students in grades K-12 are admitted free. Doors open for seating at 2:30 p.m.

Formed in 2011, the MIDIots is a "highly inventive group exploring electronic music through original compositions and contemporary arrangements," the release said. They integrate components of jazz, rock, and fusion and move through a range of genres, from contemporary instrumental to atmospheric soundscapes. The name "MIDIots" is a take on the MIDI acronym, Musical Instrument Digital Interface, which refers to the means by which an instrument communicates with a computer. They have performed locally and regionally, including at one of the Midwest's premier jazz clubs, The Dakota, in Minneapolis. The MIDIots primarily perform original compositions written by the members of the group, and in 2013 released a CD "Before the Dawn."

MIDIots members include Kevin Daley on electric and MIDI guitars; Greg Gaston on MIDI percussion and Wavedrum; Eric Sundeen on MalletKat MIDI percussion; Del Lyren on electronic wind instrument; Lee Foster on electric bass and John Stewart on sound.

Season tickets for the remaining five BSO concerts of the "Legends and Lore" season can be purchased for $60 at the door just before the concert, or through the BSO website at www.bemidjisymphony.org/tickets.