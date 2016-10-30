Bemidji, area Arts and Entertainment roundup

The Bessie Awards are a partnership with Dance/NYC, the New York Dance and Performance Awards and have saluted outstanding and groundbreaking creative work by independent dance artists in New York City for more than 30 years. The awards recognize exceptional work in choreography, performance, music composition and visual design.

Kobilka, whose stage name is Admanda Kobilka, was nominated in the Outstanding Music Composition/Sound Design for "For Clap Hands" by Jen Rosenblit, presented by the Invisible Dog Art Center and New York Live Arts. Kobilka, who also performs under the name snoggybox, did the sound for the production. "For Clap Hands" will be presented on stage again in January in New York City.

Series of drawing classes begins Tuesday

BEMIDJI—Diamond Knipsel will lead a series of drawing classes at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays between Tuesday and Nov. 22. Cost is $10 per session. To register, call (218) 444-5606.

Christmas boutique at Gallery North

BEMIDJI—A Christmas boutique will be on display from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Gallery North, 502 Third St. NW. Attendees will be able to view the work of all Gallery North members including the photography, alcohol inks and oil landscape paintings of several new members. The holiday theme includes Christmas gift ideas.

Opening reception with Davidson, Knudson

BEMIDJI—An opening reception for "New Works" by Marlon Davidson and Don Knudson will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse, 523 Minnesota Ave. Award winning artists, Davidson and Knudson have been working collaboratively for decades and will exhibit new collaborations as well as individual solo pieces. The artists are best known for their dimensional, mixed-media wall pieces that show well in private and public spaces.

'Around the World in Pictures' at Neilson Place

BEMIDJI—The photography display "Around the World in Pictures" by Cal Rice will be on display beginning Friday through February at Neilson Place on the Sanford WoodsEdge campus, 1000 Anne St. NW. A meet and talk with Rice will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Neilson Place lobby. Rice is a professional photographer and world traveler. His goal is to document the history and culture of each country he visits. On the walls of Neilson Place, Rice's images will be from the six countries of Bhutan, Cuba, Costa Rica, Ireland, Italy and America. Every display area in this exhibit is dedicated to one country's images.

First Friday Art and Acoustics event

BEMIDJI—A First Friday Art and Acoustics event featuring multi-media, Kingdom-minded artist Sadie Bofferding and musician Suzanne Barbknecht will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Least of These Fair Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe, 108 Third St. NW. Bofferding uses her art to bring the reality of God's live and true character to a world in need. Her work is primarily ceramics and painting, as well as drawing and collage work. She will be conducting a live demo of painting during worship.

Painting class set for Saturday

BEMIDJI—Kitty Ryan, local artist and art teacher, will guide students in an acrylic painting of a floating water lotus during a painting class held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. All painting supplies and snacks will be provided. If participants choose, they may bring their own bottle of wine to enjoy while they paint. Cost is $40. No experience is necessary, but participants must be 21 years of age. For more information,call (218) 444-5606.

Community gathering focused on arts and disability

BEMIDJI—The staff of VSA Minnesota, the state organization on arts and disability, invites the community to join Craig Dunn and Jon Skaalen for a conversation on how people with disabilities engage with the arts community in the local area from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. Dunn and Skaalen are interested in hearing from people with all types of disabilities including people who are blind or deaf, people who live with mental illness or a developmental disability or people who have physical disabilities or other disabilities brought on by medical conditions. They want to hear from people on what they are doing in the arts and what barriers they may experience keeping you from doing what you would like in the arts.

They would also love to hear from people who work in arts settings who have questions about how to serve people with disabilities more effectively. RSVP's and requests for an interpreter should be sent to Craig Dunn at craig@vsamn.org or by calling (800) 801-3883.

Local students featured in BSU's Blue Ice Jazz Band

BEMIDJI—BSU's Blue Ice Jazz Band is an open-audition group allowing participating students to earn up to two credits per semester. This year's ensemble includes 19 students from 10 Minnesota communities and from Alaska, Michigan and Ohio. Blue Ice is under the direction of Del Lyren, professor of music at BSU. Local members are listed by name, hometown, year in school and major: Shelby Andrist, Bemidji, senior; music and math education; Taylor Barkdoll, Bemidji,sophomore; music education; Maxwell Duzan, Bemidji,senior; music and liberal education; Micheal Newton, Bemidji,junior; music education; Landon Reeve, Bemidji, freshman; music and Allison Conner, Cass Lake, senior; music.

Bemidji Strings program announced

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Strings, a new string chamber music and orchestra program, will begin this fall. The program is for string players with some playing experience through advanced players, ages 8 through adult. The program is led by Andrew Green, a conductor, composer, and music instructor. The program will provide chamber music and orchestra performance opportunities in a group setting.

Rehearsals started last week and continue Friday and Saturday at the Nary School, 25895 County Road 9.

The first concert will be held Nov. 6. Additional concerts will be held in December and in the 2017 winter and spring semesters. To sign up or for more information, contact Green at (218) 766-4920.