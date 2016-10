Brutal. Violent. Upsetting. These were a few of the words that popped into my head as I watched the first episode of season seven of “The Walking Dead.” For months, fans were wondering who would be at the receiving end of Negan’s barbed-wired bat he affectionately calls “Lucille.” Would the show play it safe, as it has been for the past two or three seasons, or would they take a risk and off one of the main characters?