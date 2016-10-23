BHS grad nominated for Bessie Award
NEW YORK—Andy Kobilka, a 2002 Bemidji High School graduate, has been nominated for a Bessie Award.
The Bessie Awards are a partnership with Dance/NYC, the New York Dance and Performance Awards and have saluted outstanding and groundbreaking creative work by independent dance artists in New York City for more than 30 years. The awards recognize exceptional work in choreography, performance, music composition and visual design.
Kobilka, whose stage name is Admanda Kobilka, was nominated in the Outstanding Music Composition/Sound Design for "For Clap Hands" by Jen Rosenblit, presented by the Invisible Dog Art Center and New York Live Arts. Kobilka, who also performs under the name snoggybox, did the sound for the production. "For Clap Hands" will be presented on stage again in January in New York City.