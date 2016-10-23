BHS grad nominated for Bessie Award

Kobilka, whose stage name is Admanda Kobilka, was nominated in the Outstanding Music Composition/Sound Design for "For Clap Hands" by Jen Rosenblit, presented by the Invisible Dog Art Center and New York Live Arts. Kobilka, who also performs under the name snoggybox, did the sound for the production. "For Clap Hands" will be presented on stage again in January in New York City.