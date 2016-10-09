PATT RALL COLUMN: Fall brings more arts to the community

Thanks from an appreciative audience to the members of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra for last Sunday's concert; there were few seats left when Beverly Everett, conductor and artistic director, took to the podium. The opening piece, Holst's "Jupiter" was so magical that we enjoyed speeding through space. Music, either instrumental or vocal, will be abundant now that BSU students are back for the new academic year. There is a new vocal director for the choir and this year's Madrigal promises to be unique.

After a pleasant summer when my annuals were spectacular and my dog and I could sit outside, I am sad to see that the plants are going the way of cold nights. But with fall, also comes the glorious colors of the trees, especially the maples. Although we have offered maple sap collectors to tap our trees, no one has taken us up on the offer—too much work?

Wayne Hoff will be holding an Oktoberfest fundraiser for the Nary School (25895 County Road 9) and Community Center with a great dining experience of spaghetti, Italian bread, dessert and a beverage at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 with a freewill offering in lieu of tickets. Music during dinner will be performed by Joe Roemer and the Abello Family; music for dancing or listening will be provided by Dennis Doeden and friends, featuring Wayne Hoff, Jim Thompson, Pat Kembitskey, Mike Mohler and Vickie Ambuehl.

Talk about old fashioned: grandparents and parents get ready to interest the kids in grades 6 through 8 in a Spelling Bee extravaganza sponsored by Bemidji Community Theater. This is a new venture for BCT, so get ready for the first written round at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Historic Chief Theatre in downtown Bemidji. The second written round at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the same venue and the Oral Finals at 5:30 p.m., also on Nov. 8. Contact Sue Wright, (218) 751-7655, or Mary Knox-Johnson, (218) 333-8740, for more information. By the way, BCT is asking those who can sew for help with costumes for the upcoming production of "Mary Poppins." You can work at home or at the theater , call the director Mary-Knox Johnson if interested.

The monthly book club at Bemidji Public Library, which will meet at noon Monday in the front meeting room, will discuss "My Brilliant Friend" by Elena Ferrante, based on a friendship between two women; the background is Naples, Italy and one has to read the four books to find out which woman is brilliant. Ferrante is well known in Europe and her books were translated into English for wider distribution. The session lasts an hour and feel free to bring a brown bag lunch.

Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning has already begun its Tuesday fall sessions and this week's program (Oct. 11) is with Janice Hayworth and her recent experience in China - "Going to China to Teach African Drums!" Professor Hayworth is from BSU's Education program and is well acquainted in teaching African drums as she went to Africa for a year's stay to learn the musical genre. ALL programs start with refreshments at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and bars, and conversations. The talk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Roger Spiry Community Room at Beltrami Electric Room and continue until 11 a.m. with questions until 11:30 a.m. If you would like to be a board member or just want some information, call Al Yarnott at 444-7091. These lectures are open to the public for free and they support themselves with freewill donations collected throughout the schedule.

Upcoming Events

• The Northern Artist Association will host a one-day workshop—Paint with a Pro! Don Houseman. Bring your own materials and a photo to work from, Don will guide you to a wonderful painting! The event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, at the Eagles Club East Meeting Room. Cost is $50. Sign up at Gallery North, 502 Third St. N., for more info, call (218) 759-2952. The workshop is made possible through grants from the Region 2 Arts Council and the statewide Legacy legislation.

• The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative is hosting a Beginning Alcohol Inks Workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Fireside Grille and Patio in Bagley. Beginning Alcohol Inks are permanent, fast drying and result in vibrant, translucent colors. Learn about color, composition and design, exploring this emerging art form. No previous art background or prior experience is necessary.

• The second annual Imagine It! With Skalmusik, concert and dance at 7 p.m. Oct 21at the Event Center in Gonvick, 226 Elm St. Desserts and beverage will be available on site for a donation or at the door prior to concert time. This group plays the music of their heritage on fiddles, accordions, pump organ, guitar and string bass. Cost: $10 adults, 18 and younger are free. Tickets are available at Clearwater's Life Center in Clearbrook or Gonvick, or call either (218) 487-5290 or (218) 776-2789. Event is sponsored by the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative and a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council.

Patt Rall is a longtime arts supporter and journalist in Bemidji. She can be reached at prall@midco.net.