BEMIDJI—If one is not paying close attention, one may not even notice one of the latest Bemidji Jaycees projects.

The project, #BemidjiROCKS, features painted rocks that are hidden in plain sight in outdoor public areas, from downtown to parks to bike trails.

"It's like a scavenger hunt of sorts," said Stacey Bahr, Bemidji Jaycees management development vice president and #BemidjiROCKS creator.

The project came to life when Bahr was looking for a new project to lead on behalf of the Jaycees.

"I was looking for something else to do, and I wanted to find something or create something that people in the community could participate in at little to no cost," she said, "We have Water Carnival and (Beltrami) County Fair and (BRRRmidji) Plunge and things like that. After awhile that kind of becomes spendy for a family, especially if you have a large family, to be able to participate in things like that."

The way #BemidjiROCKS works is that there are several painted rocks hidden in outdoor public places in Bemidji. When a rock is spotted, the person who found is supposed to take a photo of themselves with the rock and then hide the rock somewhere else. Then the person posts the photo of the rock onto the #BemidjiRocks Facebook page with a clue about where they left it. People can also paint their own rocks and hide them to add more rocks to the project. Rocks can be hidden anywhere that there is foot traffic.

Bahr was inspired when she learned about a similar project being done in Albert Lea, Minn., a town where she previously lived.

"I was asking my friends that were still in the area. I'm like, 'Tell me what this is about because this looks really really intriguing to me' and once I found out the details, I thought this is it," Bahr said.

Beginning of #BemidjiROCKS

Bahr brought the idea to a Bemidji Jaycees this summer. Not soon after, she hosted the first of two painting parties to build a supply of rocks to start the project.

"I want to say that we started with at least 50," Bahr said, "On Sept. 1, we (Bemidji Jaycees) walked the Sculpture Walk and we thought while we're out let's drop some of these rocks along the way. I was taking pictures along the way to post the on Facebook group to kind of give people a clue as where they are hidden."

The Facebook page, which has been the only communication for the group, continues to grow with more people liking it and posting their own photos.

"I'm really hoping that it's just going to take on a life of its own because it's meant for that. Its meant for the whole community to be involved and embrace it and make it their own," Bahr said.

The #BemidjiROCKS Facebook page can be found online at www.facebook.com/groups/BemidjiROCKSbyBemidjiJaycees/.