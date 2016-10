Hannah Schendel is the new conductor for the Youth Orchestra, which meets at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

There are two levels of orchestra programs: intermediate and advanced. The intermediate groups meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays, followed by the advanced group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Tricia Andrews at (218) 444-5606.