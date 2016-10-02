PATT RALL COLUMN: A new 'Legend' begins today

Take some time out today to enjoy the magical, memorable and musical tour de force promised by Beverly Everett, artistic director, of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and the teenage protege who will perform. Gareth Cordery is an 18-year-old piano virtuoso who will dazzle you with his performance of Tchaikovsky's beautiful and much-loved "Piano Concerto No. 1."

The performance, which begins at 3 p.m. at the Bemidji High School Performing Arts Center, brings our fine orchestra and Cordery together in a mature interpretation of the concerto that belies his 18 years of age. Someday, we will recognize his name among the notables in musical expertise and remember that we saw and heard him play here in Bemidji. The rest of the program includes Holst's ever-popular "Jupiter," and Mozart's "Jupiter Symphony" for the opening concert of the BSO's 78th season, "Legends & Lore" with "Planetary Legends." Tickets at the door or Lueken's Foods, or online at brownpapertickets.com. Ticket prices are: adults, $20; seniors 62 and older, $15; college students with ID, $10; students k-12, free. Season tickets for all six of the season's concerts will be for sale ($60 cash or check) in the lobby just before the concert. Doors open for seating at 2:30 p.m. This activity is made possible, in part, by a grant provided by the Region 2 Arts Council.

Thanks to all the people who have recently attended the fundraising events, and there is still another one to go — the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment's "Ooh La La for the Arts" from 5 to 8 tonight at Sparkling Waters Restaurant in Bemidji.

Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning has already begun its Tuesday fall season, and this week's program is "Humor and Music: The Art of the Unexpected" with Eric Gustafson. Gustafson retired to this area only to be busier than ever: atavist concerts in Bemidji and the Twin Cities; adjunct faculty member at BSU; collaborative pianist for musical shows at the Paul Bunyan Playhouse and so many more appearances. ALL programs start with refreshments at 9:45 a.m. with coffee and bars, and conversations. The talk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Roger Spiry Community Room at Beltrami Electric Room and continue until 11 a.m. with questions until 11:30 a.m. If you would like to be a board member or just want some information, call Al Yarnott at (218) 444-7091. These lectures are open to the public for free and they support themselves with freewill donations collected throughout the schedule.

This week's opera at the movie theater is "Norma Liceu" as performed the Barcelona Gran Teatre del Liceu. The singers in this performance are praised as being the epitome of belle canto—simply meaning many vocal tricks such as vibrato by the two leads. The show times are set for 7 p.m. Thursday and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday brought to us by Rising Alternatives with tickets at the door: $12.50 for adults and $9 for children, students and senior citizens. This new opera series is sponsored by the Bemidji 10 Theater.

Remember, don't let First Friday slip by without notice; all press releases are printed in the Pioneer.

Upcoming Events

The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative is hosting a Beginning Alcohol Inks Workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Fireside Grille and Patio in Bagley. Beginning Alcohol Inks are permanent, fast-drying and result in vibrant, translucent colors. Learn about color, composition and design, exploring this newly emerging art form. No previous art background or prior experience is necessary.

The second annual Imagine It! With Skalmusik, masters of music of their heritage on fiddles, accordions, pump organ, guitar and string bass at 7 p.m. Oct 21at the Event Center in Gonvick, 226 Elm St. for a concert and dance. Desserts and beverage will be available on site for a donation or at the door prior to concert time. This group plays the music of their heritage on fiddles, accordions, pump organ, guitar and string bass. Cost: $10 adults and 18 and younger are free. Tickets are available at Clearwater's Life Center in Clearbrook or Gonvick, or call either (218) 487-5290 or (218) 776-2789. This event is brought to you by the Bagley Area Arts Collaborative and a grant from Region 2 Arts Council.