Tigirlily to open for Justin Moore at Sanford Center

BEMIDJI—The North Dakota duo Tigirlily will be the opening artist for country music singer Justin Moore for his Saturday concert at Bemidji's Sanford Center.

North Dakota sisters, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, are Tigirlily and have progressed from "sharing in church to sharing the stage with national acts, and have been rapidly growing an international fan base via YouTube with over 3.9 million upload views," according to a release.

The duo has opened up for musical talents such as Big and Rich, Thompson Square, Love and Theft, and many more to now headlining their own concerts. Tigirlily debuted their first original album in February 2013 and put out EPS in 2014. Their latest EP "Victory" charted at No. 33 in the Top Country Albums on on iTunes and No. 4 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

They will be opening in Bemidji for Moore, who is on his "Kinda Don't Care Tour."

Moore, a multi-platinum-selling country star, has released three studio albums, which included his self-titled debut album in 2009, "Outlaws like Me" in 2011 and "Off the Beaten Path in 2013."

His top country hits included songs such as "Small Town USA", "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away", and "Lettin' the Night Away." Moore released his fourth studio album "Kinda Don't Care" on Aug. 12.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $29 to $75. Tickets may be purchased at the Bob Lowth Ford Pickup Windows at the Sanford Center, any Ticketmaster retail location, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.