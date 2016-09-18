The summer movie season has come to an end but the theater will stay full of films with a ton of new releases in the coming months.

Blockbusters/Large ReleasesSept. 23

The Magnificent Seven: One of the first major films hitting theaters this fall is the remake loaded with an ensemble cast. The film, helmed by "Training Day" Director Antoine Fuqua, stars Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Peter Sarsgaard.

Sept. 30

Miss Pereqrine's Home for Peculiar Children: Following in the footsteps of other young adult novel adoptions, "Peculiar Children" is an upcoming fantasy film focusing on boy who discovers a home full of other kids with special powers and abilities. The movie stars Asa Butterfield, who previously starred in "Hugo" and "Ender's Game" as well as Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Judi Dench and Terence Stamp.

Deepwater Horizon: The other major release scheduled for the Sept. 30, "Deepwater Horizon" tells the story of oil drillers working on the rig that exploded in April 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico, causing the worst spill in U.S. history. The movie, featuring Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell and John Malkovich, largely focuses on the rig workers and their quest for survival.

Oct. 21

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back: A sequel to a 2012 flick, Tom Cruise will once again return to as the titular character to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy. In doing so, Cruise's character will have to take on plenty of secret agent challenges. Co-starring in "Never Go Back" are Cobie Smulders and Aldis Hodge.

Nov. 4

Doctor Strange: The latest in the Marvel movie saga, "Doctor Strange" tells the story of another comic book super hero, with this tale coming after the events of "Captain America: Civil War." The titular character will be played by Benedict Cumberbatch and co-starring performers are Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Nov. 18

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Audiences get a chance to return to the world of "Harry Potter" with this side story following a character named Newt Scamander. Set in New York City, this magic tale is directed by David Yates and starring Eddie Redmayne and Colin Farrell.

FamilySept. 23

Storks: Based on the old story of Storks delivering babies, this animated picture follows a particular stork who has to scramble to fix an error in the system. The movie's voice talents include Andy Samberg, Jennifer Aniston and Ty Burrell.

Sept. 30

Queen of Katwe: A live-action film from Disney, this picture tells the true story tale of Phiona Mutesi, a young girl from Uganda who became a world-class chess champion. Madina Nalwanga plays Mutesi and the supporting cast includes David Oyelowo who previously starred in "Selma" and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o.

Nov. 4

Trolls: From Dreamworks Animation, which produces franchises such as "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Kung Fu Panda," comes "Trolls." Based on the dolls with the same name, this animated picture features voice acting from Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake and James Corden.

Nov. 23

Moana: For the Thanksgiving weekend this year, Disney is releasing its latest animated feature, "Moana." The film focuses on a young woman who uses her navigational talents to find a fabled island. She is joined by the demi-god Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson.

DramasOct. 7

The Birth of a Nation: The first drama picture of fall comes in the form of "The Birth of a Nation," which tells the tale of Nat Turner, who led a Virginia slave rebellion in August 1831. The movie stars Nate Parker and Armie Hammer.

The Girl on the Train: Also coming out on Oct. 7 is a movie about a woman who becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that's related to goings on in her own life. This dramatic thriller stars Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett and Luke Evans.

Oct. 14

The Accountant: In his latest dramatic film, Ben Affleck takes the role of a man who lives by being a forensic accountant for criminal organizations. Co-stars in the movie include Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons and John Lithgow.

Oct. 28

Inferno: This film starring Tom Hanks is the third installment of a film series based on a book franchise. Following "The Da Vinci Code" and "Angels & Demons," "Inferno" once again tells a story about investigator Robert Langdon, who has to use his knowledge to uncover and thwart another conspiracy.

Nov. 11

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk: Another picture based on a book, this film tells the story of a young soldier who's brought back to the United States for a victory tour after a battle in Iraq. The film tells the soldier's experience in the states as well as what he went through in Iraq. The movie stars Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart and Vin Diesel.

Nov. 23

Allied: A possible contender for the upcoming award season, "Allied" is a 1942 period piece taking place in North Africa. The movie tells the story of an intelligence officer who meets a French resistance fighter in the midst of World War II. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis and stars Oscar winner Marion Cotillard and Oscar nominee Brad Pitt.

Comedies

Nov. 11

Almost Christmas: Also hitting theaters Nov. 11 is "Almost Christmas," a comedy about a dysfunctional family getting together for a Thanksgiving dinner. The film stars Oscar winner Mo'Nique as well as Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union and Omar Epps.

Nov. 23

Bad Santa 2: Coming to theaters more than a decade after the original is "Bad Santa 2." The film will reunite performers from the original picture including Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox, whose characters are sure to get themselves in more trouble.

HorrorOct. 21

Ouija: Origin of Evil: Despite being the month of Halloween, October doesn't offer too much in terms of horror. The genre isn't absent, though. The first horror picture to come out this fall is "Ouija: Origin of Evil," which serves as a prequel to the 2014 film with an entirely new cast. The movie follows the story of a family who pull off séance scams but creepy things start happening when an actual Ouija board ends up in their home.

Oct. 28

Rings: The second horror releasing just before Halloween is "Rings," which will serve as the third film in the "Ring" franchise. The movie is set 13 years after what occurred in the original two flicks and once again brings back the curse of death in seven days.

Matthew Liedke is a news reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer and a film critic for AreaVoices. More thoughts on the film industry and movie reviews can be found at http://matthewliedke.areavoices.com/.