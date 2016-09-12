Search
    The JOE-DOWN Reviews ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’

    By Joe Froemming Today at 3:38 p.m.

    Brown: Over the last two weeks, we’ve needed to cleanse our souls of “SLC Punk 2” with movies like “Cape Fear” and “Escape From L.A.” I figured this week, we should see if the teenage set could redeem itself with a late-90’s comedy romp in “Can’t Hardly Wait.”

    It’s a setting that so many moviegoers are used to, with a bunch of rambunctious kids in the twilight of high school that drink excessively and are way deeper than any 17-year-old ever could be.

    But, instead of having a coming-of-age movie contain a party scene, this whole movie is a 101-minute party scene. And with this coming out in 1998, I wanted a movie that would have been in Froemming’s high-school days (I was 11 when this came out), just so he could be annoyed by what Hollywood thought of his age group.

    Plus, this movie was named after a song by The Replacements, so I’m sure it killed your soul, Froemming. Am I right? The sadist in me hopes I’m right.

