Phoenix Rises' album "Evolution" has been nominated for "Rock Production of the Year." The band recorded the album with Sam Makarim in Grand Forks.

Voting is taking place online and the awards will be given out live in New York on Sept. 16.

Vote online at www.nativeamericanmusicawards.com/nama-15-music.

Phoenix Rises is currently working with Pete Mckenzie and the Incepticons studio of Bemidji to produce the next album, "Love & War." On Sept. 16, the band will be playing in the acoustic group, The StoryTellers, with Corey Medina and Sonny Johnson at The Rail River Folk School for a donation drive for the #DAPL Standing Rock efforts to oppose the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Art classes with Mary Morton

BEMIDJI—A seven session art class held from 6-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 29 at the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW. Morton has taught Rogaland style painting since 1978. The classes are designed for beginner and intermediate rosemaling students. The class will benefit oil paint artists of all styles and skill levels because the participant gains exceptional brush technique, a release said. Cost is $75. Participants should purchase or bring a wooden plate or tray and painting supplies. To register, call (218) 444-5606.