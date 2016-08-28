ART BRIEFS - SUNDAY AUG. 28

BAGLEY—Farm by the Lake will host a Sunday concert series throughout the summer. Joel Bauman will perform at 4 p.m. today at Farm by the Lake, 17797 366th St. in Bagley.

In his room on a farm in Kerkhoven, Bauman purchased and assembled equipment and began to teach himself how to lay down beats and create productions, according to a release.

Bauman studied and wrestled at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. While out on an injury, from his fifth concussion, he recorded the song "Ones in the Sky." The song became successful, but caused a problem with the NCAA, the release said.

Bauman was told to remove his music and likeness to remain eligible. He refused to create an alias stating that he did not want to hide behind it. His message is "I will inspire" and "I will impact." He felt that his message was more important than his eligibility, the release said.

In the past three years, he has been able to concentrate solely on his music professionally.

His song, "Won't Back Down," has been used for the movie "The Business of Amateurs."

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

First Friday artist reception

BEMIDJI—A First Friday open house and artist reception will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at Gallery North, 502 Third St. NW. Gallery North's showcase artist for the month is Courtney Olson of Crookston. Olson's works express aspects of nature, and the natural beauty she sees in the world, according to a release. She creates her works with minimal detail so the brush strokes become the details of each piece. The featured member artist for the month is Bob Panther, who will have a presentation on night photography for viewing during the open house.

Opening reception with Fisher Jambor

BEMIDJI—Wild Hare Bistro and Coffeehouse will present "Disembodied Disassociations" by painter Fisher Jambor from Sept. 2 to Oct. 5. An opening reception will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 2 at Wild Hare, 523 Minnesota Ave. Jambor is an artist, musician and flower arranger who will exhibit new watercolor and acrylic works of abstract portraits and still-lifes.

Artist reception and open house at Watermark Art Center

BEMIDJI—Watermark Art Center will host an artist reception for their current exhibit "Through the Lens" from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the center, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. The exhibit is a photography show featuring seven Minnesota artists, including Patricia Grimes, Duane Paulson, Joyce Kleven, Cal Rice, Sean McCroy, Marilyn Walsh and John Walsh. During the reception, Watermark will also host an open house at their new annex location at 516 Beltrami Ave. This site, directly across the parking lot from their current location, will be the art center's temporary home during their upcoming renovation project. Refreshments will be provided at both locations.

Book release set for Aug. 9

BEMIDJI—The book release of "Teachers in the Forest: Essays from the Last Wilderness in Mississippi Headwaters Country" by Barry W. Babcock will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Bemidji Brewing Company Taproom, 211 America Ave. In this collection, Babcock discusses what it's like to live entirely off-grid, as a member of nature and not above it, according to a release.

R2AC Artist Fellowship application deadline Sept. 15

BEMIDJI—The Region 2 Arts Council Artist Fellowship application deadline is Sept. 15. The grant is open to established Region 2 artists in all disciplines who have shown sustained commitment and accomplishment in their work as artists for a period of at least five years. The 18-month fellowship provides the opportunity for experiences that facilitate innovation, depth and advancement in your art form, according to a release. Two $6,000 fellowships will be awarded per year. Applications are available online at r2arts.org. A information session for applicants will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. and Sept.1 at Nemeth Art Center, 301 Court Ave. in Park Rapids. Individual assistance offered from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. at both events. For more information, email staff@r2arts.org or call (218) 751-5447.