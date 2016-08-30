Patt Rall: Much music in Bemidj this week

BEMIDJI — Music is in the air this week, as there are many concerts to choose from.

First up is Lance Benson, local composer and musician, who is well received for his playing and singing. He will solo beginning at 2 p.m. today at the amphitheater at the Lake Bemidji State Park, rain or shine. These summer concerts are sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club of Bemidji.

Also today is the final production of the eighth year of the Minnesota Folklore Theater, which is offering a matinee performance at 3 p.m. featuring the hits of Gershwin and Porter set in a nightclub during the 1950's. Walker Bay Theater is located in the lower level of the American National Bank Building, Highland Ave. NW, Walker.

Monday is the annual meeting for Bemidji Community Theater members, former cast members and the general public, whom are invited for an evening of snacks at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the historic Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji. This is your chance to voice your opinions as to choices of plays, among other items. It is also time to renew executive board members or accept new applicants for the board, which can be taken from the audience that night. Remember, only BCT members can vote so it would be good to renew before the business meeting begins. See Melissa Quinn, treasurer of BCT, with your check. It is $15 for individuals, and $20 for family.

The final recital in the Bemidji Area Church Musicians series will be at noon Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. Turtle Island Ensemble, with Sarah Carlson on piano, Andrew Ronnevik on violin and Jon Romer on Native American flute, will perform. They will perform music by H. Purcell, F. J. Haydn and B. Smetana and two pieces for Native American flute composed by Romer. These pieces are uncharacteristically bright and cheerful.

A special feature in this final recital is the appearance of two talented young performers, Claire Gunsbury and Ava Figliuzzi. Ava is the granddaughter of Chuck and Ann Austad of Bemidji and is a first violinist in the Minnesota Youth Symphony. Claire is the daughter of Brent and Jenny Gunsbury of Brainerd and is the principal flute of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphony. Both young women are seniors in high school. They will each perform solo pieces and a duet.

A luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced. A free-will offering will be taken at the door in support of the BACM scholarships for Bemidji college music students. The public is encouraged to attend this fine performance. Luncheon will follow the recitals for a nominal price.

Quilt in a Day Trunk Show with Patricia Knoechel will take place, offering a display of quilts from the latest "Quilt in a Day" book and patterns presented by Eleanor Burn's sister. Presented by the Headwaters Quilters Guild, the event will be from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5232 Irvine Ave. NE. Tickets are $5 each.

Congratulations

To our board member and newest director for Bemidji Community Theater, Melissa Quinn, for the fine job of re-introducing Studio Work program of plays at the park with "Calico Tiger" a family friendly show that played in August.

Update Your Calendar

• There will be presentations of "Bedroom Farce," an adult comedy by British playwright Dan Ayckbourn, which centers on the bedroom. The play takes place over one Saturday evening in three separate bedrooms, and deals with the relationships of four couples and one almost "love triangle," which are hilariously laid bare. The production, directed by Derrick Houle, a popular director with Bemidji Community Theater, opens at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 11. The following week the production dates are at 7:30 p.m. Sept.16 and 17 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 18. Tickets are $12 each at Iverson Drug and K.K. Thompson Jewelry, and for out of town reservations call (218) 755-8942. Remember that BCT only takes checks or cash at outlets and at the box office night of performance at the historic Chief Theater in downtown Bemidji.

• The Farm by the Lake 3rd Annual Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 with music, arts, food and family fun with face painting from noon to 3 p.m. by Becky Agnew. Performers include musicians Lance Benson, Mark Fogelson, Hog Rooster and Keith Secola; hands on and demo artists including mosaics, chainsaw carver, handcrafted chainmaille and authors reading their books including Don Houseman, children's author, and Mike Lee.

• The Bemidji Public Library offers a monthly book discussion program. The next scheduled session is at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 and will run for approximately an hour. At the September program, the book for discussion will be "The Marriage Plot" by Jeffrey Eugenides, a Spanish novelist for whom more information will be forthcoming.

• "Three Stars in Munich," a concert that took place in Konigsplatz, Munich, Germany in 2015 will play here in Bemidji at the CED Theater. The key singers are Anna Netrebko, Jonas Kaufmann and Thomas Hampson, in English subtitles, and the concert is set among the elegant classical buildings of Munich. The show times are tentatively set for 7 p.m. on Sept.15 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 17 brought to us by Rising Alternatives with tickets at the door: $12.50 for adults and $9 for children, students and senior citizens. This new opera series is sponsored by at the Bemidji 10 Theater.