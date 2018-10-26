The dismissal was made on the grounds that Miller and her team cannot bring to court a similar case that a jury had ruled on earlier this year. “It is not appropriate for Miller specifically to try her claims again after a jury trial on the same factual allegations,” said a deposition filed Friday afternoon.

“We are pleased that the judge granted our motion and dismissed all of the claims the plaintiffs filed in state court,” said Tim Pramas, the University of Minnesota senior associate general counsel in a statement. “With respect to the federal case, at the appropriate time we plan to file post-trial motions seeking to either set aside the verdict or for a new trial, or the alternative to reduce the amount of the jury’s verdict.”

In March, Miller was awarded $3.74 million after a federal jury found the University of Minnesota-Duluth guilty of sex discrimination and retaliation. That verdict was reached unanimously by 12 jurors, and is not affected by Friday’s ruling. The state decision to dismiss Miller’s lawsuit came from judge Daniel Moreno.

Because the foundation on which Miller was seeking remedy was similar to the case she won in federal court, Moreno wrote she could not sue the university again — arguing the board of regents does not need to “repeat identical arguments on identical facts and law.”

Miller and fellow plaintiff Jen Banford, a former UMD softball coach and women’s hockey director, did not return requests for comment Friday evening. Annette Wiles, a former UMD women’s basketball coach, was the third plaintiff.

The state case was brought the same afternoon the federal jury ruled in favor of Miller. After the university filed a motion to dismiss the case, Moreno heard oral arguments from both teams in July in Minneapolis. Defense attorneys argued Miller’s claims were barred because they had already been decided by a federal judge or because Miller’s team filed too late.

Miller’s attorneys argued the former coach could stand to obtain “double recovery for the same injury” following the decision made at the federal level.

Since Miller left the university, she has submitted applications for jobs at other universities, National Hockey League teams, international hockey programs and a television network.

Recently, she was named head coach of the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. However, the position was a part-time job under contract only through April.