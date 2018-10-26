Fargo man accused of child sex assault in Minnesota

Court documents give details on the incident that allegedly happened Oct. 9 or 10, 2017. Kuenzli told the children to get into bed with him and told them to perform sexual acts, according to court documents.

Kuenzli allegedly sexually assaulted one of the children numerous times since moving to East Grand Forks in June 2014, according to court documents. One child stated he would show him or her child pornography on a tablet while having sex with the minor, court documents stated.

In May 2017, Kuenzli took the tablet to a firing range and shot it, according to court documents.

The children were both less than 13 years old at the time of the acts.