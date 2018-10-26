Phillip Andrew Sam, 33, made his first court appearance Monday, Oct. 26, on two felony charges of check forgery and offering forged checks.

There was no bail set and he was released following the court appearance.

According to the complaint filed against him, Sam allegedly took two checks from the Golden Eagle Golf Course, located at Fifty Lakes, in Crow Wing County.

He allegedly wrote one check for $4,350 and another for $3,500 and deposited the money in his bank account in February of 2017 at two separate TCF banks.

Surveillance photos from the two banks were compared to the Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services photograph, which matched Sam.

He has previously been charged for swindling a Willmar golf course in 2015 and for stealing the proceeds of his stepbrother’s 2014 fundraiser.

Sam’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 13.