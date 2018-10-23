Employees at the Burger King told Ryan Wayne Lewis to leave after he hurled racial slurs inside the restaurant when he drunkenly entered to use the bathroom around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, according to court documents.

Instead, the 40-year-old Lewis grabbed a mop out of a staff member’s hand and shoved it, prompting other employees to forcibly remove Lewis from the restaurant, authorities say.

Once outside, Lewis allegedly pulled down his pants and smeared his genitals against the glass window before taking out a knife and threatening to kill one of the workers who’d instructed him to leave.

The following day, Lewis reportedly returned to the Burger King, spit on the drive-through window and made a gun gesture with his hand as he drove away, the complaint said.

Lewis was charged via warrant Tuesday with two felony-level counts of making threats of violence, according to the criminal complaint filed against him Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court.

Both a Burger King employee and a customer detailed what happened to police.

Officers located Lewis inside his Chevrolet TrailBlazer at a Home Depot last Sunday.

A knife sheath and a metal bar that could be mistaken for a rifle were found inside the vehicle, the complaint said.

Lewis told officers he’d been in a “bad mood” when he visited the restaurant and yelled racial slurs, authorities say. He also reportedly admitted to arguing with employees as they dragged him out of the restaurant, but denied threatening anyone or having weapons at the time.

Lewis’ criminal history includes multiple convictions for domestic assault, disorderly conduct, aggravated forgery, drug possession, assault and criminal damage to property.

No attorney was listed for Lewis in court records and he could not be immediately reached for comment. Nevis is located about 66 miles northwest of Brainerd, Minn.