The suspect opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during a baby naming ceremony, Philadelphia's attorney general told The Associated Press.

"We had services going on in the chapel when we heard a loud noise in the lobby area," Stephen Weiss, 60, told the Tribune-Review. Recognizing the sounds as gun shots, Weiss said that he was able to escape through the sanctuary.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissirch said six people were injured in the incident, four of them police officers, and that the shooter was later apprehended and taken to a hospital.

The exact number of deaths was not immediately available, but initial reports indicated multiple fatalities, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.

KDKA reported that police confronted the suspect outside the synagogue, and three officers were wounded in a firefight. One of the officers was struck in the hand, according to dispatchers, but at least one reportedly had serious injuries.

During a standoff, the suspect spoke multiple times about wanting or needing to kill Jews, police dispatchers said on the radio.

He surrendered to police around 11 a.m. Dispatchers said he had a pistol on his ankle and another in his waistband and had been injured. KDKA reported that he came out crawling.

The Tree of Life synagogue is located in a leafy residential enclave near Carnegie Mellon University - one of the larger predominantly Jewish neighborhoods in the United States. Its "traditional, progressive and egalitarian" congregation, formed in 1864, is Pittsburgh's oldest Jewish congregation.

It's the "center of Jewish life on Shabbat morning," said Rabbi Aaron Bisno of the Rodef Shalom Congregation, two blocks away.

It is unclear how many were in the synagogue at the time of the shooting. According to an online calendar, there would have been a Shabbat service scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The synagogue's main sanctuary, a cavernous space with soaring stained-glass windows that depict the story of Creation, can hold up to 1,250 guests, according to the Tree of Life's website.

"This is an absolute tragedy," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter. "These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans."

The New York Police Department said that it was deploying teams to houses of worship after the Pittsburgh shooting as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to reporters later at Joint Base Andrews, President Donald Trump said the shooting was "far more devastating than anybody originally thought" but did not offer details. "It's a terrible, terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country, frankly and all over the world and something has to be done," he said.

He said that the death penalty should come in "vogue" and suggested that armed security would have made a difference. When asked if all churches and synagogues should have armed security Trump said, "it's certainly an option."

When asked if he should revisit gun laws, Trump said: "This has little to do with it, if you take a look. If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better."

Trump has frequently suggested that more armed people could deter mass shootings, making the comment after shooting rampages in Parkland, Florida, and Orlando in recent years. Armed law enforcement officers were present at both of those mass shootings and others that have still occurred.

It's unclear whether the synagogue had security measures in place. In a July blog post for the synagogue titled "We Deserve Better," Rabbi Jeffrey Myers criticized elected leaders for their lack of action in enacting gun-control legislation in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

"Unless there is a dramatic turnaround in the mid-term elections, I fear that the status quo will remain unchanged, and school shootings will resume," Myers wrote.

"I shouldn't have to include in my daily morning prayers that God should watch over my wife and daughter, both teachers, and keep them safe. Where are our leaders?"

Tree of Life's congregants practice Conservative Judaism, a Jewish denomination that does not indicate political affiliation.