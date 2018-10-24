Ninth Judicial District Judge Jana M. Austad made her decision Oct. 12 on the case regarding James Warren Northrup. He faced charges following an August 2015 incident on Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake. Northrup and Todd Jeremy Thompson deployed a gill net from a canoe while a crowd of people stood on shore, without a state license. It is illegal under Minnesota law to fish with a net unless specifically authorized. Charges against Thompson have since been dismissed, and Northrup was sentenced this month.

Austad had to decide whether Northrup had a right to net without a state license or if he is protected under the 1855 treaty under the Fond du Lac Reservation Lake Superior Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

Austad found Northrup guilty of taking fish with a net, a gross misdemeanor; failing to affix a valid registration sticker on the canoe and not having a personal floatation device, both petty misdemeanors.

Northrup was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation for taking fish with a net. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he could face a year in Crow Wing County Jail. Northrup also must pay a total fine of $235 for the three counts he was convicted on.

The judge ruled no adjudication on the lesser offense — misdemeanor of netting fish without a license.

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan said Austad made the right decision.

Northrup was represented by John Plumer, an attorney in Bemidji, and Frank Bibeau, an attorney in Deer River. Plumer could not be reached for comment.