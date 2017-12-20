“What does my mom look like,” he told WXIA-TV in Atlanta, Ga. “Why don’t we have any pictures? It was a difficult conversation.”

Graham’s adoptive mother bought him a DNA testing kit online. When the results came back, it hit close to home.

“I realized my number one match was a guy named Vincent,” Graham said. “He ends up living 15 minutes away from me.”

And, it turns out, they both go to Kennesaw State University. And they have the same major.

“We didn’t even know what to say at first,” Kieron said. “He was just kind of like is this real? You’re my brother.”

Vincent Ghant says he remembers helping out with his younger brother before their mother made the decision to put Kieron up for adoption.

“All of that ran through my head. All of that ran through my head immediately because that was my last memory of him,” Ghant said.

The two now plan to spend time together over the holidays.