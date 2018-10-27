‘PBS News: Now and Future’ topic of presentation

BEMIDJI -- The next installment of Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning will feature a look at public television on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Lakeland PBS has been broadcasting a wide variety of programming to northern and central Minnesota for almost 40 years. Bill Sanford is Lakeland PBS CEO and will discuss the history of the station, fundraising, programming, and future challenges for the station. Bill and staff recently co-hosted a tour of Lakeland Public Television campus including the new rooftop solar installation. Dennis Weimann is the first and only Lakeland News Director and main news anchor. Lakeland News is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and Weimann will share his perspective on what goes into producing a nightly newscast at a small PBS station.