Tim, Jordan Lutz to speak at Lutheran Campus Ministry House

BEMIDJI -- The Lutheran Campus Ministry House at BSU is hosting a four-week forum titled “Wonder With Us -- Intergenerational Conversations with Leaders in our Midst.” The event begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25. Conversation leaders this week are Tim and Jordan Lutz. Tim is Superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools and his son, Jordan, is the Sustainability Project Manager at BSU’s Sustainability Office. Coffee, tea and hospitality will be served, a release said. The LCM House is located at 1221 Birchmont Drive.