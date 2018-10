Jackpine Pine Spinners and Weavers to meet Nov. 3

BEMIDJI -- The Jackpine Pine Spinners and Weavers will hold their monthly meeting noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Bemidji Public Library meeting room, 509 America Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji. You can bring a project (s) you are working on, your wheel, needles,loom and a sack lunch. There also will be a show-and-tell, as well as sharing of ideas.