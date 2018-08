Clearwater Lake Area Association plans meeting

CLEARWATER LAKE -- The Clearwater Lake Area Association will hold a Labor Day Weekend Meeting and potluck on Saturday, Sept. 1, at Moore’s Garage, eight houses east of the public access. A board meeting will be held at 3 p.m., followed by the potluck meal at 5 p.m. A general meeting will follow the meal. Attendees should bring a dish to share along with utensils and lawn chairs. Members should pay their dues at the fall meeting.