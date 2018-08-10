Lake Bemidji State Park to host ‘I Can Camp!’ program

The two-night program is $85. A Minnesota State Parks one-day permit and camping equipment (the use of a tent, cook stove, air mattresses and other gear) is included.

Reservations for the overnight I Can Camp! programs are required and can be made online or by phone. Visit www.mndnr.gov/reservations or call (866) 857-2757 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, excluding holidays.

I Can Camp! is part of a series of skill-building programs offered by the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division. Other programs in the series introduce camping, paddling, mountain biking and archery to beginners.