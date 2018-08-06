Harmony Co-op offers Crepes class
BEMIDJI -- Angie Ness will continue her popular International Street Food cooking class series at Harmony Co-op with Crêpes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, in the Community Kitchen. Participants will learn cooking techniques and recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner crêpes and eat what they prepare. Preregistration is required either on the Harmony website or in store at the customer service desk; admission is $15 and all materials are provided by the co-op. For more information, visit harmonyfoods.coop or contact Kate at 218-751-2009 ext. 107 or email education@harmonyfoods.coop. Harmony Natural Foods Co-op is located at 302 Irvine Ave. NW.