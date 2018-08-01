On Tuesday, July 31, the Fair announced 27 new brews and beverages from local producers that will be available during the Great Minnesota Get-together running Aug. 23 to Sept. 3.

And if you had some favorites from last year, there's some good news there, too. In addition to brand-new beverages, 13 hits from last year will return.

Here is the new brews and beverages lineup for 2018. For the complete list of 40 new and returning, go to www.mnstatefair.org.

1. Brewzo Lager: Inspired by Greek ouzo, pilsner infused with a touch of licorice and served with a sugar-spiced rim. (By Lake Monster Brewing at Dino's Gyros, north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets)

2. Cake'd Up Celebration Beer: Deep-fried cake-flavored beer, a lightly hopped ale with distinct vanilla aroma and sweet, cake-like finish. (By Mankato Brewery at The Hangar, northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street)

3. Caramel Corn Cream Ale: A generous amount of corn in the brewing process gives this beer a pleasant caramel flavor. (By Finnegans Brew Co. at Hildebrand Concessions, Grandstand)

4. Frontier Summer IPA: Full-bodied crisp and hoppy, yet not overly bitter and light IPA. (By Fulton Brewing at Frontier Bar, south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets)

5. Funnel Cake Cream Ale: Reminiscent of a State Fair classic, lightly hopped cream ale incorporates flavors that give the beer a taste of gooey dough with a crispy crust, apple pie filling and a dusting of powdered sugar. (By Lakefront Brewery at Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street)

6. Gaelic Dark & Stormy: Deep golden ale brewed with bright, citrusy lime and spicy ginger. (By Surly Brewing Co. at O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street)

7. Helles Ya, You Betcha: Light, Helles-style lager offers flavors of tangerine and fresh blood orange for a clean taste and a hint of sourdough crust. (By Summit Brewing Co. at Shanghaied Henri's and the Summit Booth, located at the International Bazaar)

8. Horse Apple Ale: Brewed with pressed apple cider. (By Excelsior Brewing Company at Aldo's, Sabino's Pizza Pies, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum)

9. It Takes 2 to Tango and 3 to Mango: Traditionally brewed, mixed culture Berliner Weisse aged for one year in 80-year-old cypress wood lagering tanks and then aged an additional three months on mangos provides bright, fruity, tart and dry lemony acidity notes. (By Starkeller Brewing at Schell's Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater).

10. Juicy LuLuLucy: Hazy, northeastern-style IPA provides a fresh, juicy orange and grapefruit-like hop flavor. (By Surly Brewing Co. at LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater)

11. Key Lime Pie: A squeeze of key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with sugar. (By Lift Bridge Brewing Company at Café Caribe, south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets)

12. Kirby Pucker #34: This second in a series of State Fair exclusives undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. It's brewed with a classic Minnesota combination of strawberries and rhubarb. (By Eastlake Craft Brewery at Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden)

13. The Kloser IPA: Former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins teamed up with Surly to brew this hop-heavy, citrusy IPA based off of one of his homebrew recipes. (By Surly Brewing Co. at Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden)

14. LimeLight: Crisp and refreshing LimeLight has a slight agave sweetness, partnered with a citrusy punch of lime and a hint of sea salt. (By The Freehouse at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center)

15. Margarita-Style Kettle Sour Ale: Reminiscent of a classic margarita, an ale blend of soured and clean beer brewed with lime zest and salt aged in tequila-soaked barrel stoves. (By 612Brew at Coasters, southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street)

16. Mobster Mule Bubble Trouble: Twist on a classic cocktail uses sparkling Edelweiss wine, ginger beer and sweet lime. (By Cannon River Winery at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section)

17. Orange Cream Ale: Deep gold ale with soft malty aroma is infused with flavors of bright citrus orange and finished with a slightly sweet and creamy texture. (By Castle Danger Brewery at O'Gara's at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street)

18. Passion Fruit Pils: Bent Paddle's Venture Pils is infused with passion fruit for a tart and tropical experience. (By Bent Paddle Brewing at Ball Park Cafe, east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden)

19. Raspberry Champow: Bent Brewstillery teamed up with 2017 Minnesota State Fair Homebrew Gold-Medal Winner Mike Spores to create this fruity, crisp, tart white ale with red raspberries and champagne-varietal grapes. (By Bent Brewstillery at Ball Park Café on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden)

20. The Shandlot Pink Lemon Shandy: Pink, lemony concoction infused with strawberries and hibiscus. (By Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden).

21. Slipstream Black Currant Apple: Freshly pressed Midwestern apples fermented to a light, bubbly effervescence, then sweetened with floral and black currant berries for a clean, crisp and fruity flavor. (By Sociable Cider Werks at LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater).

22. Sociable Mimosa or Bellini: Orange juice puree is mixed with Sociable Cider Werks Freewheeler to make a refreshing mimosa or bellini. (By Sociable Cider Werks at LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater)

23. Spumoni Tsunami: Inspired by the famous Italian ice cream, lager is infused with strawberries and vanilla and finished off with a pistachio garnish. (By Bad Weather Brewing Company at Mancini's al Fresco, north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets)

24. St. Apple Malted Cider: Malted cider brewed with apple and pie spices from Minneapple Pie. (By Lakes & Legends Brewing Company at O'Gara's at the Fair, southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street)

25. St. Pat's Green Ale: Not just for St. Patrick's Day anymore. Green beer is light-bodied ale with a slightly fruity and floral aroma and has a creamy, crisp finish. (By Finnegans Brew Co. at O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street)

26. Strawberry Mint Fro-Lé: Frozen strawberry lemonade with a hint of fresh mint. (By The Blue Barn available at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center)

27. Uffda Ale: Crisp and slightly tart flavors harmonize with honey aromas to make it the ultimate Norwegian-inspired session beer. It's brewed with locally malted Rahr pilsner and wheat malts, a dash of honey malt, German Hallertau Magnum hops, Minnesota's own Norsland Lefse and Scandinavian lingonberries. Each is garnished with fresh lingonberries and a lefse chip. (By Beaver Island Brewing Co. at Giggles' Campfire Grill, southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods)