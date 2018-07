First City Lions Club to host Lions Pie Fare on Aug. 4

BEMIDJI -- The First City Lions Club will hold its annual “Lions Pie Fare” along with the Bemidji Lions Club “Annual BBQ Chicken Fare” on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the downtown Subway parking lot, 120 Paul Bunyan Drive S. A variety of delicious pies by the slice will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $2.50 per slice. Whole pies may be purchased as well. Proceeds will go toward the club’s charity goals.