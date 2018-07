Pancake fundraiser at Senior Center

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Activity Center’s monthly Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser is 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at the center, 216 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji. The “Best Pancakes in Town” are just $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. The meal includes juice, coffee and two sausages in addition to the pancakes. The Senior Creations Gift Shop will also be open.